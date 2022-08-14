Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Sunday 8/14, 12:40 CT

Sunday notes...

THE HOT LEADOFF HITTER: Nick Madrigal, last seven games since August 5: .429/.520/.476 (9-for-21) with a double and three walks. Hitting leadoff this year: six games, .320/.370/.320 (8-for-25).

Nick Madrigal, last seven games since August 5: .429/.520/.476 (9-for-21) with a double and three walks. Hitting leadoff this year: six games, .320/.370/.320 (8-for-25). THE CUBS vs. THE REDS: The Cubs have won four straight games against the Reds for the first time since winning eight consecutive games over Cincinnati from July 7-September 15, 2018.

The Cubs have won four straight games against the Reds for the first time since winning eight consecutive games over Cincinnati from July 7-September 15, 2018. THE CUBS AT GABP: The Cubs have had at least one extra-base hit in their last 45 games at Great American Ball Park since July 1, 2017, it’s longest such streak here since the park opened in 2003, surpassing a 42-game stretch from September 5, 2008-September 11, 2013.

The Cubs have had at least one extra-base hit in their last 45 games at Great American Ball Park since July 1, 2017, it’s longest such streak here since the park opened in 2003, surpassing a 42-game stretch from September 5, 2008-September 11, 2013. WILLSON!: Willson Contreras has driven in a run in five of his last seven games and in six of his last nine. This month he has a .943 OPS (.263/.364/.579) with a double, a triple, three home runs and six runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/dEc7HATq9o — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 14, 2022

Reds lineup:

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Justin Dunn, RHP

Keegan Thompson’s last start, August 8 vs. the Nationals, was very good: Six innings, five hits, one run, no walks.

He has made one start vs. the Reds this year, June 28 at Wrigley Field, and he allowed four runs on eight hits in 6⅓ innings.

Thompson is having his innings managed this year to avoid overwork. He currently sits at 99 innings, with probably 10 starts remaining. Six innings per start, if he can get there, would put him at very close to 160 — that might wind up being more than the Cubs want him to throw, so an early exit from this game even if he’s doing well is possible.

Justin Dunn came to the Reds in the deal that sent Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker to the Mariners last year. He was originally the Mets’ first-round pick (19th overall) in 2016, and went to Seattle in the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade.

So he’s been around, made 25 starts for the Mariners from 2019-21 and has started once for the Reds this year after posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.828 WHIP in eight starts in the Reds system.

He has never faced the Cubs. Nick Madrigal has two career PA againsst Dunn.

NOTE: Since Dunn has made only one MLB start this year, he doesn’t have enough pitches (100) to qualify for one of the Statcast pitch graphics. So, Dunn’s chart below is from 2021.

