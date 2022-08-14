 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks secures the meatloaf

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Cubs went oppo often and the opposition had no answer.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. We read all of the articles, so you don’t have to.

Game notes: Rick Sutcliffe and Pat Hughes make a good combo, imo. I enjoy listening to them, and Sutcliffe has lots of short interesting stories.

It’s beyond me how Graham Ashcraft doesn’t strike out a hitter an inning. Nasty stuff and a pretty wide differential in his pitch speeds.

Cubs starter Adrian Sampson had a rough start but hung in there and was rewarded with runs scored, though he didn’t stick around long enough to get the W. Pittsburgh-area resident and former Cincinnati Bearcat Ian Happ apparently woke up and chose violence.

The bullpen did good. Tune in to Al’s recap for details. #ExtendWilly

“Being an African American in the big leagues, it’s becoming less and less population of us in the big leagues, so I think it’s important to share light and show the inner-city youth [and] gain some excitement for them and give them role models to look up to where they may not normally have that in a day to day. I’m a big fan of that. Like I said, that’s something that my foundation and everything I do in the future will be geared to myself, but if the MLB tapped in there, I think that could be huge.” — Marcus Stroman

Food for Thought:

