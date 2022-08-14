Cub Tracks secures the meatloaf

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. We read all of the articles, so you don’t have to.

Game notes: Rick Sutcliffe and Pat Hughes make a good combo, imo. I enjoy listening to them, and Sutcliffe has lots of short interesting stories.

It’s beyond me how Graham Ashcraft doesn’t strike out a hitter an inning. Nasty stuff and a pretty wide differential in his pitch speeds.

Cubs starter Adrian Sampson had a rough start but hung in there and was rewarded with runs scored, though he didn’t stick around long enough to get the W. Pittsburgh-area resident and former Cincinnati Bearcat Ian Happ apparently woke up and chose violence.

Franmil Reyes hammers his first home run in a #Cubs uniform! pic.twitter.com/NiizxtmCA1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 13, 2022

.@ihapp_1 has 33 RBI in 39 games at Great American Ball Park. pic.twitter.com/DHUVR7lm5W — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2022

What's that saying about never leaving Cincinnati without a dinger? @ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/5HcTXgW7za — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 14, 2022

The bullpen did good. Tune in to Al’s recap for details. #ExtendWilly

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“Being an African American in the big leagues, it’s becoming less and less population of us in the big leagues, so I think it’s important to share light and show the inner-city youth [and] gain some excitement for them and give them role models to look up to where they may not normally have that in a day to day. I’m a big fan of that. Like I said, that’s something that my foundation and everything I do in the future will be geared to myself, but if the MLB tapped in there, I think that could be huge.” — Marcus Stroman

Food for Thought:

"[Psychedelics] should be seen not just as medicine, but also as part of human life at large." https://t.co/75ZageEzD6 — Futurism (@futurism) August 13, 2022

Along with having a fantastic name, scientists have also discovered some marvelous and rare creatures in the pools of the Smoo Caves.https://t.co/7V448eBlhJ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 13, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!