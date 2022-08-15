On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Nationals series preview

These two teams just met last week at Wrigley Field, so you’re probably at least somewhat familiar with them. For more, see the blurb on the Nationals from Patrick Reddington, site manager at our SB Nation Nationals site Federal Baseball in last week’s series preview.

Fun fact

Perhaps not so much fun for him, but Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin has 16 losses, including losing each of his last six starts. No MLB pitcher has lost 20 games in a season since 2003, when Mike Maroth of the Tigers went 9-21, and he’s the only one since 1980 (Brian Kingman of the A’s, 8-20).

Probable pitching matchups

Monday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (3-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.160 WHIP, 3.98 FIP) vs. Josiah Gray, RHP (7-8, 4.81 ERA, 1.300 WHIP, 5.60 FIP)

Tuesday: Justin Steele, LHP (4-7, 3.63 ERA, 1.407 WHIP, 3.29 FIP) vs. Patrick Corbin, LHP (4-16, 7.02 ERA, 1.822 WHIP, 4.96 FIP)

Wednesday: Drew Smyly, LHP (5-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.288 WHIP, 4.27 FIP) vs. Cory Abbott, RHP (0-2, 5.94 ERA, 1.560 WHIP, 7.44 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Monday: 6:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Tuesday: 6:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 12:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network (also on MLB Network outside the Cubs and Nationals market territories)

Prediction

The Nationals are flat-out terrible — they’ve allowed 279 (!) more runs than the Dodgers (and 106 more than the Cubs) and are on pace to allow 900+ runs. That’s been done by an NL team only twice since 2004 (2019 Rockies and Pirates). They're 40 games under .500 and if they keep playing at their current percentage, they'll lose 109 games, which would be the franchise's most since they moved to D.C. in 2005. The overall franchise record is 110, set by the 1969 Montreal Expos.

The Cubs really should have swept the Nats at Wrigley Field last week. Washington is 4-13 over its last 17 games and 18-42 at home.

The pitching matchups clearly favor the Cubs. I’m gonna call for a Cubs sweep.

Up next

The Cubs play Thursday afternoon (2:05 CT) in Baltimore, a makeup game from a rainout against the Orioles in June. Then they’ll come back to Wrigley Field to open a three-game series against the Brewers Friday afternoon.