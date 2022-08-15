Outside The Confines: Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended for PED use

The Padres were thrilled: their young 23-year-old superstar was poised for his return to MLB play after missing most of the season due to a wrist injury. With the recent acquisition of Juan Soto, the power duo of Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. was shaping up to be one of the most exciting in all of baseball, and perhaps what the Padres needed to make a proper postseason push.
Those dreams skidded to a halt when news hit the baseball world that Tatis Jr. had tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance called Clostebol, and has been suspended for 80 games per MLB’s regulations on PED use.
According to a statement from Tatis Jr. the substance was taken accidentally, as part of a medication he was using to help treat ringworm. While he appealed the suspension at first, his recent statement concluded, “After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason, I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”
That suspension will last the remainder of this season, and depending how far the Padres go into the postseason will finalize how many games he misses in 2023. An additional loss for Tatis Jr. and baseball fans is that he loses his eligibility to play in the World Baseball Classic where he would have represented the Dominican Republic.
This also means that a potential accident (I say potential, as I’m sure people will go both ways on whether or not he knew what he was taking), has surely cost him his chances at ever being included in the Hall of Fame, no matter how good the rest of his career is.
Here are some links on the suspension:
- Tom Verducci suggests that the suspension has cost the Padres their season, which might be a bit hyperbolic for a team that just acquired Juan Soto.
- According to Bob Melvin, Tatis is “remorseful” about the ban. (AP)
- Alden Gonzalez has everything you need to know about the ban.
- Dennis Lin assesses the situation for The Athletic. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Now on to the rest of today’s links.
- Jay Jaffe looks at the incredible return of a post-Tommy John Justin Verlander.
- The Royals celebrate the legacy of Buck O’Neil with a Hall of Fame plaque and throwback uniforms. Story by Anne Rogers.
- Sure, you can have a cycle, but what about a HOME RUN cycle?
Solo homer, 2-run homer, 3-run homer, grand slam…— Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) August 11, 2022
Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hit a HOME RUN CYCLE last night
pic.twitter.com/A0ifBvFjBT
- With Al Avila ousted in Detroit, what comes next for the Tigers, asks Ben Clemens.
- It feels like it’s been a long-time coming for Kerry Carpenter, but with his family in the stands he collected his fire major league hit with the Tigers this weekend. Story by Joey Pollizze.
- Usually Red Sox fans can’t stand anyone in a Yankees uniform, but they made an exception this weekend for former Red Sox player Andrew Benintendi. Story by Joon Lee.
- Juan Soto also got a warm welcome in his return to Washington after being traded. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Buster Olney tries to make sense of the 2022 Red Sox season and what is means for their future.
- Hmmm, this could be a thing...
The Curse of Dairy Queen? They selected 4 players this season to market their ice cream and sandwiches:— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 13, 2022
Bryce Harper: Broken thumb, out since June 26.
Tim Anderson: Broken finger, out 6 weeks.
Cody Bellinger: Hitting .210 with 668 OPS.
Fernando Tatis: Suspended for PED use.
- Jonathan India’s hit-by-pitch during the Field of Dreams game became quite the harrowing story, shares Mark Sheldon.
- The Dodgers have the longest winning streak they’ve experienced since 1976. (AP) (Author’s note: The streak ended with their Sunday game, a 4-0 loss to the Royals.)
- The MLB dot com staff assesses just how close the AL MVP race is.
- Kevin Kiermaier is contemplating his future following hip surgery. (AP)
- The Rays may have flirted with a perfect game on Sunday night, but missed it in the ninth inning. Corey Brock recalls the last perfect game, 10 years ago, in Seattle. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This video of Rays’ in-game reporter Tricia Whitaker doing the Brewers’ slide is just about the most delightful thing I’ve seen all week.
Please tell us you're okay @TriciaWhitaker pic.twitter.com/966olZC3Sa— Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) August 10, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
