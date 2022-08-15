Outside The Confines: Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended for PED use

The Padres were thrilled: their young 23-year-old superstar was poised for his return to MLB play after missing most of the season due to a wrist injury. With the recent acquisition of Juan Soto, the power duo of Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. was shaping up to be one of the most exciting in all of baseball, and perhaps what the Padres needed to make a proper postseason push.

Those dreams skidded to a halt when news hit the baseball world that Tatis Jr. had tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance called Clostebol, and has been suspended for 80 games per MLB’s regulations on PED use.

According to a statement from Tatis Jr. the substance was taken accidentally, as part of a medication he was using to help treat ringworm. While he appealed the suspension at first, his recent statement concluded, “After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason, I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”

That suspension will last the remainder of this season, and depending how far the Padres go into the postseason will finalize how many games he misses in 2023. An additional loss for Tatis Jr. and baseball fans is that he loses his eligibility to play in the World Baseball Classic where he would have represented the Dominican Republic.

This also means that a potential accident (I say potential, as I’m sure people will go both ways on whether or not he knew what he was taking), has surely cost him his chances at ever being included in the Hall of Fame, no matter how good the rest of his career is.

Solo homer, 2-run homer, 3-run homer, grand slam…



Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hit a HOME RUN CYCLE last night



pic.twitter.com/A0ifBvFjBT — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) August 11, 2022

The Curse of Dairy Queen? They selected 4 players this season to market their ice cream and sandwiches:



Bryce Harper: Broken thumb, out since June 26.



Tim Anderson: Broken finger, out 6 weeks.



Cody Bellinger: Hitting .210 with 668 OPS.



Fernando Tatis: Suspended for PED use. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 13, 2022

