Baseball history unpacked, August 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1889 - The Cleveland Spiders defeat the Boston Beaneaters, 19-8, behind a great hitting performance by Larry Twitchell, who goes 6-for-6 with a walk. He hits for the cycle and accumulates a then-record 16 total bases, thanks to a single, a double, three triples and a homer and scores five runs. Kid Madden pitches the whole game for Boston, surrendering 27 hits, but Twitchell also takes the mound, relieving Jersey Bakely in the second inning after he has started the frame with four walks and a hit batsman. He then goes back to playing left field in the 3rd and Henry Gruber finishes the game on the mound. (1,2)
- 1916 - At Fenway Park, Boston’s Babe Ruth outduels Nationals ace Walter Johnson, winning, 1-0, in 13 innings. Johnson allows just five hits through 12 innings, while, from the seventh inning on, Ruth surrenders just an infield single by Clyde Milan in the 11th. Milan also robs Ruth of a homer in the 12th by grabbing a ball heading into the right field stands. Ruth is now 3-0 in his meetings with Johnson. (1,2)
- 1945 - The Cubs rack up 19 hits, including two homers by Paul Gillespie, one with the bases full, to swamp the Dodgers, 20-6. Chicago scores eight in the fourth inning with the first eight batters reaching base before an out is recorded. Hank Borowy coasts to the win. (1,2)
- 1964 - Mayor Richard Daley declares “Ernie Banks* Day” in Chicago and 26,000 fans cheer the Cubs’ slugger. Banks then goes hitless as Pittsburgh wins, 5-4. (1,2)
- 1990 - The Phillies’ Terry Mulholland spins the major leagues’ 8th no-hitter of the season. Mulholland faces the minimum 27 batters in blanking the Giants, 6-0, as just one runner reaches base on a throwing error by Charlie Hayes. The season’s eighth no-hitter surpassed the modern record of seven set in 1908 and 1917. (1,2)
- 2012 - Felix Hernandez tosses the first perfect game in Seattle Mariners history, and the record third perfect game in the majors this year. He dispenses of the Tampa Bay Rays, 1-0, using 113 pitches, while striking out 12, including five of the last six batters he faces. It is the third no-hitter - and the second perfect game - thrown in Safeco Field this season, the first time that one stadium had seen two perfect games in a season. Coming into 2012, there had never been a no-hitter at the ballpark. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Elmer Foster, Les Sweetland, Cecil Garriott, Ted Pawelek, Barney Schultz, Seth Morehead, Jeff Huson, Ramon Morel. Also notable: Charlie Comiskey HOF.
Today in world history:
- 1457 - Earliest dated book, “Mainz Psalter,” completed, 1st to be printed in three colors.
- 1620 - Mayflower sets sail from Southampton, England, with 102 Pilgrims.
- 1870 - Transcontinental Railway actually completed in Colorado.
- 1906 - 1st freight delivery tunnel system begins, underneath Chicago.
