Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Tuesday 8/16, 6:05 CT

THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner, last nine games since August 6: .382/.447/.559 (13-for-34), three doubles, a home run, four walks.

Franmil Reyes, five games since joining the Cubs: .333/.333/.619 (7-for-21), a double, a triple, a home run. He has hit safely in all five games.

Ian Happ's next home run will be the 100th of his career. When he hits it, he'll become the 26th player in Cubs franchise history to reach that milestone.

Ian Happ’s next home run will be the 100th of his career. When he hits it, he’ll become the 26th player in Cubs franchise history to reach that milestone. HE’S HOT: Nick Madrigal, last eight games since August 5: .385/.467/.462 (10-for-26), two doubles, three walks, six runs scored.

Nick Madrigal, last eight games since August 5: .385/.467/.462 (10-for-26), two doubles, three walks, six runs scored. PITCHING UPDATE: Cubs pitching, last 25 games since July 16: 2.72 ERA (67 earned runs in 221⅓ innings) in the team’s, the second-lowest ERA in the majors during that span, trailing only the Dodgers (2.50).

Cubs lineup:

Nationals lineup:

Today is gonna be the day that we're going to lineup like this. #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/WC0BalAZjg — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 16, 2022

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Patrick Corbin, LHP

Justin Steele’s last start was against the Nats last Tuesday at Wrigley Field. He allowed two runs in six innings, didn’t walk anyone and struck out nine. Another one just like that, please.

Steele in 11 starts since June 5: 2.48 ERA, 1.297 WHIP, .669 opponents OPS. That’s all very, very good. Keep up the good work, Justin.

Today, I don’t even have to write a preview blurb for Patrick Corbin, because Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead has written an entire article headlined: Patrick Corbin Has Been Historically Bad This Season.

From the article:

On the season, Corbin is 4-16 with a 7.02 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP. He leads the majors in losses and has league-highs in ERA and WHIP. If his ERA remains that high, it would be the highest for a qualifying pitcher in the 21st century and the fourth-worst since 1901. It would be the worst full-season ERA since Jack Knott posted a 7.20 for the St. Louis Browns in 1936. Corbin’s ERA+ on the season is 56, which means he’s 44 percent worse than the average MLB pitcher. As Matt Weyrich points out, the last qualified pitcher to finish a full season with an ERA+ that low was Rube Bressler, who also posted a 56 for the Philadelphia A’s in 1915. He was 20 years old.

That’s... awful. Corbin faced the Cubs last year at Wrigley, but before the selloff, so most of those guys are gone now.

In a small sample size, current Cubs are hitting .387 (12-for-31) against Corbin with two home runs (Franmil Reyes, Ian Happ).

Seriously, the Cubs should just pound this guy.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

