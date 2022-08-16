 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ Happness despite the tears

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs lost another one-run game late and wasted a power show by Ian Happ.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals
Happness abounds
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ flat-out destroyed a leadoff homer.

Franmil Reyes showed off the wheels.

Happ, not to be outdone by himself, homered again, an upper-deck BLAST.

All this while Marcus Stroman was dealing. He was rarely threatened. He barely had to work up a sweat. And then the fifth inning happened. You couldn’t find more of a jam at a Phish concert — before anyone could blink the bases were full of Nationals with nobody out.

We went from 0 to 62 in seconds, and the Nationals emptied the bags. But that wasn’t all... there was this:

But, sadly, it wasn’t to be, this night.

#extendwilly #extendianhapp

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...