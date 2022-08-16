Cub Tracks’ Happness despite the tears

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ flat-out destroyed a leadoff homer.

Franmil Reyes showed off the wheels.

Franmil Reyes is hitting .389 with 4 RBI in his first five games as a Cub. pic.twitter.com/lhS1XJGXJR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 15, 2022

Happ, not to be outdone by himself, homered again, an upper-deck BLAST.

All this while Marcus Stroman was dealing. He was rarely threatened. He barely had to work up a sweat. And then the fifth inning happened. You couldn’t find more of a jam at a Phish concert — before anyone could blink the bases were full of Nationals with nobody out.

We went from 0 to 62 in seconds, and the Nationals emptied the bags. But that wasn’t all... there was this:

Say this five times fast: Seiya Suzuki singles in the seventh.@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/Kvg6B1ZNZw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 16, 2022

But, sadly, it wasn’t to be, this night.

#extendwilly #extendianhapp

