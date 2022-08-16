Cub Tracks’ Happness despite the tears

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ flat-out destroyed a leadoff homer.
Stay hot, @ihapp_1! pic.twitter.com/L6ZNoIrw2G— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 15, 2022
Franmil Reyes showed off the wheels.
Franmil Reyes is hitting .389 with 4 RBI in his first five games as a Cub. pic.twitter.com/lhS1XJGXJR— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 15, 2022
Happ, not to be outdone by himself, homered again, an upper-deck BLAST.
Career home run No. 99 for Happer! @ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/R4luLdMUYW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 16, 2022
All this while Marcus Stroman was dealing. He was rarely threatened. He barely had to work up a sweat. And then the fifth inning happened. You couldn’t find more of a jam at a Phish concert — before anyone could blink the bases were full of Nationals with nobody out.
We went from 0 to 62 in seconds, and the Nationals emptied the bags. But that wasn’t all... there was this:
Say this five times fast: Seiya Suzuki singles in the seventh.@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/Kvg6B1ZNZw— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 16, 2022
But, sadly, it wasn’t to be, this night.
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why the Cubs believe Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson are rotation building blocks. “... their growth as starting pitchers is a real, significant development.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Kyle Hendricks has been cleared to start rehabbing in Arizona. “... this doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing him back this year.” As reported on in the top of the telecast last night. Brennen Davis too. MLB.com says that Steven Brault is near, too.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs notes: Kyle Hendricks begins his rehab in Arizona, while Nick Madrigal settles into the leadoff spot. “He and the Cubs want to avoid an offseason scenario that would require him to continue rehabbing his shoulder.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): With most of next year’s rotation set, Cubs could target true ace in free agency. “... it’s not unthinkable to project a baseball budget that affords Jed Hoyer $75-100 million to play with.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): 5 reasons to pay attention (maybe not admission) to Cubs. “... what’s left for these Cubs to look forward to this year but a crossroads offseason with promises from ownership and the front office to spend?”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Take it from Patrick Wisdom, Mike Napoli: There’s more to playing first base than you might think. “Wisdom has been playing first base more regularly as the Cubs’ infield undergoes a late-season shuffle.”
- Michael Consolo (Cubbies Crib*): Nelson Velazquez has a long-term role to play for the Cubs. “The outfielder has shown glimpses of his potential so far.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What we’re hearing about Cubs prospects: Matt Mervis’ breakout year and more. “It’s hard to find everyday players, and it’s expensive to retain them.”
Food for Thought:
