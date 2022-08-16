Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 16

Ryan Jensen was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week. He threw five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in a 1-0 Smokies win over the Mississippi Braves. He struck out seven in that start.

RHP Zac Leigh was promoted from South Bend to Tennessee. LHP CD Pelham was promoted from Tennessee to Iowa.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs beat Indianapolis (Pirates), 2-1.

Wade Miley made a rehab start he he gave up just one unearned run on two hits over five innings. Miley struck out two and walked one. He threw 75 pitches and 45 were strikes.

The win went to Luke Farrell, who pitched the next 2.2 innings after Miley. Farrell allowed two hits and no runs. He struck out four and walked one.

Nicholas Padilla came on to get the final two outs of the game and struck out both batters he faced for his first Triple-A save.

Center fielder Greg Deichmann broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single that scored pinch-runner Trent Giambrone. Deichmann also made a great throw to the plate for an outfield assist on a single to center field. All of this atoned for the two-base error he committed when he lost the ball in the sun and it clanked off his glove. That error led to Indianapolis’ only run.

Right fielder Narciso Crook went 2 for 4 with a double.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were vassalized by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 10-6.

Chris Clarke had a rough start, giving up four runs on four hits over three innings. He walked four and struck out one.

Peyton Remy was quite good in the middle innings, allowing the Smokies to tie up the game. Remy did not allow a run and gave up just one hit over three innings. He struck out four and walked no one.

Kyle Johnson pitched the rest of the way and would probably prefer to forget this one. He took the loss after getting shelled for six runs on four hits over two innings. Two of those four hits were home runs. He struck out three and walked two.

Center fielder Alexander Canario smacked a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Smokies a lead they would hold all the way until the bottom of the first inning. It was Canario’s 29th home run this year and 22nd in Double-A. He was 1 for 5 and also stole a base.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 5 with two doubles. He scored on Canario’s home run.

Alexander Canario with another bomb! 3-run HR, his 29th of the year! pic.twitter.com/zu5iBMw69k — Jordan Miller (@Miller_MiLB) August 17, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were strafed by the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 5-2.

Luke Little started and took the loss in his first game in South Bend. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on two hits over three innings. (Although one of those unearned runs was because of Little’s own error.) Little walked two and struck out five.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. He scored in the fourth inning on a wild pitch and had an RBI single in the eighth.

PCA manufactures a run!!

He bunts for a single, steals second, tags for 3rd on a fly out to left field, and then forces a wild pitch dancing off the bag at 3rd! — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 17, 2022

Catcher Pablo Aliendo had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 4 night. One of the runs charged off Little was unearned because of Aliendo’s passed ball. Maybe he was crossed up.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans decoyed the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 4-2.

Tyler Santana improved his record to an impressive 11-1 with five scoreless innings tonight. Santana gave up just two hits and issued two walks. He struck out six.

Saul Gonzalez kept the Wood Ducks from scoring in the seventh and eighth inning, but he got in trouble in the ninth as Down East scored twice. So Andricson Salvador got summoned from the bullpen with runners on first and second and two outs. Salvador struck out the only batter he faced and got his first save for the Pelicans.

All four Pelicans runs came in the fifth inning and three of them came on a home run by catcher Ethan Hearn. It was Hearn’s eighth home run this season. He was 1 for 4.

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Reds, 6-2.

Brennen Davis played the entire seven-inning game in center field. He was 0 for 3 with a strikeout.