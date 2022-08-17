Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Wednesday 8/17, 12:05 CT

Wednesday notes...

A GOOD ACQUISITION: Franmil Reyes, six games with the Cubs: .346/.346/.692 (9-for-26), a double, a triple, two home runs.

Franmil Reyes, six games with the Cubs: .346/.346/.692 (9-for-26), a double, a triple, two home runs. THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner, last 10 games since August 6: .421/.488/.605 (16-for-38), four doubles, a home run, only five strikeouts.

Nico Hoerner, last 10 games since August 6: .421/.488/.605 (16-for-38), four doubles, a home run, only five strikeouts. AND DON’T FORGET THIS GUY: P.J. Higgins, last 13 games since July 10: .300/.382/.567 (9-for-30) with two doubles, two home runs and seven runs scored.

P.J. Higgins, last 13 games since July 10: .300/.382/.567 (9-for-30) with two doubles, two home runs and seven runs scored. OR THIS GUY: Mark Leiter Jr., last six appearances since July 30: 1.46 ERA, 0.649 WHIP, .098 opponents BA, 13 strikeouts in 12⅓ innings.

Mark Leiter Jr., last six appearances since July 30: 1.46 ERA, 0.649 WHIP, .098 opponents BA, 13 strikeouts in 12⅓ innings. OLD FRIENDS: There are five players on the Cubs and Nats active rosters who have played for both teams: Cory Abbott, Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards Jr. and Ildemaro Vargas (Nats) and Yan Gomes (Cubs). Vargas is the only one of the five who has played for both teams this season.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the Nats. pic.twitter.com/NMNmg2IjYf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2022

Nationals lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Cory Abbott, RHP

Drew Smyly hasn’t allowed a run in two starts (11⅔ innings) this month, with three walks and 13 strikeouts, and over his last five starts since July 16: 2.42 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 26 strikeouts in 26 innings.

He has not faced the Nats this year and Washington is 11-28 against lefthanded starters this year.

This should be a good day for Drew Smyly.

Hey there, former Cub Cory Abbott!

The Cubs optioned Abbott to Triple-A Iowa after Spring Training, and on April 21 sold him to the Giants. Two weeks later he was claimed by the Nationals on waivers and made 10 appearances (six starts) for Triple-A Rochester in their system with a 5.08 ERA and 1.659 WHIP. He is in his third stint in Washington this year and hasn’t pitched well: 5.94 ERA, 1.560 WHIP, five home runs allowed in 16⅔ innings.

He has obviously never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster, but I think they should be able to hit him pretty well this afternoon.

