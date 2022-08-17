Baseball history unpacked, August 17

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: John Buzhardt, Bill Landrum, Thomas Neal, Victor Caratini.

Today in world history:

1563 - King Charles IX of France declared an adult at 13.

1590 - Governor of Roanoke Island colony, John White, returns from England to find no trace of the colonists he had left there three years earlier.

1807 - Robert Fulton's steamboat Clermont begins first trip up Hudson River.

1877 - American astronomer Asaph Hall discovers Mars' moon Phobos.

1969 - Woodstock Festival closes with Jimi Hendrix / Band of Gypsys as final act (taking the stage at 9 a.m. on the 18th); other performers included Joe Cocker, Country Joe MacDonald & The Fish, The Band, CSN&Y, and Sha Na Na.

2017 - Collision of two neutron stars witnessed for the first time first picked up by US-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (Ligo).

