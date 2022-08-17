Cubs roster move: Steven Brault activated from COVID list, Anderson Espinoza optioned

With Tuesday’s game going 11 innings and several relievers used, the Cubs could use some more relief help and they got it for Wednesday’s game. They activated left-handed pitcher Steven Brault off the COVID-19 injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza to Triple-A Iowa.

Brault begins his second stint with the Cubs this season after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list August 2. He has no runs allowed in 5⅔ innings pitched over five relief appearances. Brault will be in the bullpen for this afternoon’s contest against the Nationals.

Espinoza has made six relief appearances for Chicago and has posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.500 WHIP (seven earned runs in 15⅓ innings). He made his big-league debut in the nightcap of the May 30 doubleheader against Milwaukee, allowing two runs in four innings.