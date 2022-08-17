Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 17

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were smoked by Indianapolis (Pirates), 10-5.

Caleb Kilian had a rough start today, taking the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits over just three innings. The one positive is that Kilian struck out five and walked just two.

No Iowa pitcher covered themselves in glory today except Danis Correa, who threw one pitch and ended the bottom of the eighth inning with a double play.

Catcher Tyler Payne went 2 for 4 with two doubles. He scored two runs and drove in one.

Iowa was trailing this one 10-1 going to the ninth inning when they scored four times to make it a little more respectable.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were subjugated by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 9-4.

Starter DJ Herz had a good first inning, retiring the side in order. The game blew up in the second inning after one of the more remarkable #umpshows that you’re going to see. After a leadoff walk, Herz gave up a single to right field. Herz got the ball back on the mound and then tossed it out of play, like they do after every batted ball. But the umpires ruled that the previous play wasn’t dead yet and awarded the two runners two bases each. Smokies manager Michael Ryan was ejected for arguing—and a lot of profanity that could be clearly heard everywhere in the nearly empty stadium.

After that, Herz fell apart and didn’t make it out of that second inning. His final line was seven runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. Herz struck out four, walked three and hit one batter.

Catcher Bryce Windham made it 4-0 Smokies in the top of the second inning with a solo home run, his fourth on the year. Windham went 2 for 4 with the double and the home run.

DH Miguel Amaya had a two-run single in the first inning. He was 3 for 4 tonight.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter went 2 for 5 and scored on Amaya’s single. He also stole a base.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs game was postponed for a wet field. They’ll play a doubleheader on Friday.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were dusted by the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 7-1.

Pelicans starter Didier Vargas got the loss even though he pitched pretty well. Vargas allowed two runs on five hits over five innings. Vargas struck out five, walked one and hit one batter.

DH Ethan Hearn doubled home catcher Moises Ballesteros from second base in the seventh inning for the Birds’ only run. Hearn was 1 for 4 and Ballesteros went 1 for 3 with a walk.

The Pelicans had just four hits in this game. Left fielder Parker Chavers went 2 for 4 with a double.