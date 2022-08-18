Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles preview, Thursday 8/18, 2:05 CT

Here’s why the Cubs are playing this game today: A postponement June 8 in Baltimore. The Cubs have lost all three games to the Orioles so far this year and been outscored 20-6. Hopefully, this one turns out better.

Thursday notes...

THE FRANIMAL: Franmil Reyes in seven games with the Cubs: .367/.367/.733 (11-for-30) with three doubles, a triple and two home runs.

Here are today’s particulars.

The Cubs lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Cubs lineup.

Orioles lineup:

*Pauly D voice*



️ The Cubs are here pic.twitter.com/Kt7irysn9T — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 18, 2022

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Spenser Watkins, RHP

Adrian Sampson had a rough outing last Saturday against the Reds, but still kept his team in the game enough to position them to win.

He threw 5⅓ fairly good innings against the Orioles July 12 at Wrigley Field (three runs allowed). He’ll probably have to be a bit better than that this afternoon.

Spenser Watkins shut the Cubs down pretty well July 13 at Wrigley Field, allowing one run in five innings in a game Baltimore won 7-1.

Since that game he’s made four appearances (three starts) and got hit a bit harder: 5.03 ERA, 1.373 WHIP. .301 opponents BA.

Hopefully the Cubs will have figured him out a bit from that previous start.

