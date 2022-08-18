Cub Tracks’ special addition

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Chicago Cubs visited the nation’s Capital or thereabouts Wednesday for the final game of a three-game series, which had been tied, going in. Southpaw Drew Smyly, who has been rather good recently, opposed Nationals hurler Cory Abbott, with whom some of you may be familiar, as he pitched a whole 17⅓ innings for the Cubs last year. I’d like to see Smyly re-sign for another $5 million or so. He gives the club some good innings and he’s been bouncing around since the Cubs rehabbed him some years ago, with middling success.

Get that done, Jed. Also #extendwilly and #extendianhapp and let’s offer Franmil Reyes some money, too. He’s been pretty special so far.

Franmil Reyes has been on a tear since joining the @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/yxi5tafhJq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 17, 2022

The season is winding down, so I’m adding a little more minor-league stuff than I had been, as we peer into the crystal and try to divine next year’s 40-man roster and/or the candidates for it.

Of course Abbott was fantastic. You knew he would be. But Smyly hung in there and the Cubs at last prevailed, for a fourth straight series win. Bring on the meatloaf!

PJ Higgins wins the battle! pic.twitter.com/7q37WWU7WP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2022

Ian Happ with a leaping grab against the wall! pic.twitter.com/6ekrOk2tEM — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 17, 2022

A Brennen Davis sighting!

Great to see #Cubs @BrennenDavis__ out on the field doing outfield drills on Tuesday! He played CF last night. Hopefully I'll get to see him in game action later this week! #CubsProspects #Rehab #ACL2022 pic.twitter.com/gplDCSONWE — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) August 17, 2022

