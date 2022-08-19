Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Friday 8/19, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

MISCELLANEOUS CUBS 2022 SPLITS:

Cubs vs. Dodgers, Giants, Mets, Orioles, White Sox and Yankees: 4-22

Cubs vs. all other teams: 46-45 Cubs vs. NL Central: 24-25

Cubs vs. all other teams: 26-42 Cubs in day games at home: 13-12

Cubs in day games on road: 10-11 Cubs in night games at home: 11-22

Cubs in night games on road: 16-22

THE FRANIMAL: Franmil Reyes continues his hot hitting since joining the Cubs: .382/.382/.706 (13-for-34), three doubles, a triple, two home runs.

Cubs pitching has posted a 2.62 ERA (73 earned runs in 250⅓ innings) in the team’s last 28 games since July 16, the second-lowest ERA in the majors during that span, behind only the Dodgers. During this stretch, Cubs pitchers have walked 84, struck out 241 and held opponents to a BA of .235 (222-for-943). The team has a 16-12 record in those 28 games. WILLSON!: Willson Contreras, 13 games in August: 235/.310/.588 (12-for-51), a double, a triple, five home runs, nine runs scored, 10 RBI.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Aaron Ashby, LHP

Keegan Thompson’s last start, August 14 in Cincinnati, was flat-out bad. He didn’t make it out of the second inning.

That said, Thompson has had stinkers before and followed them up with solid outings, so let’s hope he can do that again.

Oddly enough, even with his shuttle from bullpen to rotation, Thompson has faced the Brewers only once this year, a two-inning scoreless relief outing April 9 at Wrigley Field, which included this little kerfuffle [VIDEO].

Aaron Ashby has made two appearances vs. the Cubs this year, one start and one relief outing, and allowed two runs in 7⅔ innings, with 13 strikeouts.

But! Since his last outing vs. the Cubs (second game of a doubleheader May 30 at Wrigley Field), he has posted a 5.44 ERA and 1.500 WHIP, with 10 home runs allowed in 51⅓ innings.

Perhaps Cubs hitters can keep him heading down that path this afternoon.

Discuss amongst yourselves.