Outside The Confines: Bernie Brewer claims a new victim

Happy Friday BCB friends! We’re just going to jump right into the links today, with some stories about the Rangers' massive house-clearing; why the Umpire Association is needing to clear the air about home plate collisions; what major milestones we might get to witness before the season ends; and ending up with a reporter taking a slide in Milwaukee and ending up in a cast... but it’s somehow hilarious?

All that and more to start your Friday off right.

Damn…. Austin Hedges just went IN on the umpires pic.twitter.com/CKMySHPBEr — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) August 17, 2022

Baseball is steadfastly not real. pic.twitter.com/5GsORy70uD — Eephus Tosser (@EephusTosser) August 18, 2022

Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra cannot stop laughing at David Vassegh destroying himself on the slide. pic.twitter.com/nsPUE2NPjR — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 18, 2022

And if that wasn’t enough, it gets better, as his legacy is now etched on the wall at the bottom of the slide.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.