On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Cardinals series preview

At the time this series preview posted, the MLB trade deadline is still four hours in the future. Thus, there are still probably Cubs trades to come. Nevertheless, baseball continues and these games will be played, so here’s some info on the upcoming Cubs/Cardinals series if you want to take a break from trade talk for a bit. However, feel free to use this post for deadline discussion, though.

For more on the Cardinals, here’s Josey Curtis, manager of our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos.

As the Cardinals open up August, they find themselves three games back of the Brewers for the National League Central lead. With the Trade Deadline looming, St. Louis’s greatest need is quality, dependable starting pitching, and the Cardinals might have acquired one in former Cub Jose Quintana. For the Cardinals and Cubs, they have 11 head-to-head games left, with three on tap at Busch Stadium this week. Paul Goldschmidt is still hitting like an MVP, with a supporting cast of Nolan Arenado and lately, Albert Pujols. Pujols is 16-for-44 in his last 15 games with three homers. Catcher Yadier Molina is expected to rejoin the team on this homestand after being out since mid-June. Perhaps his return in his final season can bring the team a spark? We shall see.

Fun fact

The Cubs won their series against the Cardinals the last time they visited St. Louis in June, and have won four of the last six games they have played in Busch Stadium.

Beginning Tuesday, 11 of the Cubs’ next 33 games will be against the Cardinals, then the teams will be done for 2022.

Probable pitching matchups

Tuesday: Keegan Thompson, RHP (8-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, 3.70 FIP) vs. Adam Wainwright, RHP (7-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.208 WHIP, 3.81 FIP)

Wednesday: Justin Steele, LHP (4-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.429 WHIP, 3.55 FIP) vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP (8-8, 2.86 ERA, 0.990 WHIP, 3.69 FIP)

Thursday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (3-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.182 WHIP, 3.62 FIP) vs. Dakota Hudson, RHP (6-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.356 WHIP, 4.63 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Tuesday: 6:45 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 6:45 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Thursday: 6:45 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

Look above — this is the first time since April that the Cubs have sent out three starters in a series who all have ERAs and FIPs below 4, and the matchups in this series look fairly even. Starting pitching has generally been very good for the Cubs lately and I think they can take two of three here.

Up next

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field to play the Marlins in a three-game series beginning Friday afternoon.