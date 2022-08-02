Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Tuesday 8/2, 6:45 CT

Link to David Robertson trade story: Here

Tuesday notes (and I wrote these before the trade deadline so tried to make sure they included only players who would still be with the team after the deadline)...

WHAT A RELIEF: Over the Cubs’ last 12 games, the bullpen has allowed just four earned runs in 46⅓ innings spanning the team’s last 11 games (0.78 ERA). In that span the pen has walked 18, struck out 51 and held opponents to a .181 BA (29-for-160).

HE'S HOT: Yan Gomes, last five games: .353/.421/.765 (6-for-17) with a double, two home runs and four runs scored.

HE'S NOT: Nico Hoerner, last four games: 0-for-12, five strikeouts.

Nico Hoerner, last four games: 0-for-12, five strikeouts. THE NEW GUYS: Steven Brault and Erich Uelmen, combined since joining the Cubs’ active roster: eight appearances, 10⅔ innings, five hits and four walks allowed (0.844 WHIP), one earned run allowed (0.84 ERA).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series opener in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/FPdIxI6Wls — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2022

Cardinals lineup:

8/2 Cardinals vs Cubs lineup:

Carlson CF

Gorman DH

Goldschmidt 1B

Arenado 3B

Dejong SS

Nootbaar RF

Dickerson LF

Molina C

Edman 2B



Correctly guess the final score to win a spot in a raffle for a Nolan Gorman signed baseball. — Talkin’ Redbirds (@TalkinRedbirds) August 2, 2022

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Adam Wainwright, RHP

Keegan Thompson's last start, against the Pirates, could have been scoreless if not for some sketchy defense behind him — again pointing out the need for good defensive play.

That start was pushed back so that Thompson could take advantage of Monday's off day as they look to manage his workload.

He has made one start against the Cardinals this year, June 2 at Wrigley Field, where he allowed three runs in 5⅓ innings. Another one like that would look pretty good.

This is Adam Wainwright's 46th career start against the Cubs. That ties him with Phil Niekro for the most against the Cubs in the divisional play era (since 1969). He'll likely make two more before the end of the year, too. And given the good year he's having, it wouldn't surprise me to see him back in 2023.

Wainwright has made one start against the Cubs this year, June 5 at Wrigley Field, and held them to two runs in seven innings. They'll have to do better tonight in order to win.

