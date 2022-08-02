 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ sic transit gloria Monday

The latest in #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs and Yankees exchange arms.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and attempt to distill the zeitgeist into a potent potable. Served ice-cold for your pleasure. Please enjoy immoderately.

As the trade winds blow, Cub Tracks weathers the storm in our own way. Monday was an off-day on the field but the work in the front office continued. Cub Tracks just wants it to be over, but the Cubs cannot afford to waste this opportunity. Circling the drain is one thing. Making us all cry is another. I have faith that Jed Hoyer and his team can get that done.

Not so much here in terms of text links. A bit of trade talk... plenty of tweets though. The trading deadline is tonight as evening sets in, 6 pm EST. Yesterday was madness. But it’s still not weird enough for me.

