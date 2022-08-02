 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cubs trade David Robertson to Phillies

It’s the Cubs’ first big-name trade of this year’s deadline.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Monday, the Cubs traded reliever Scott Effross to the Yankees.

Today, in the first deal involving a name the Cubs expected to trade, they have dealt off David Robertson:

Robertson signed a one-year deal with the Cubs that included a $100,00 relocation bonus — smart guy. And, he negotiated it himself without an agent, so he keeps all of it.

He made 36 appearances for the Cubs this year and posted a 2.23 ERA and 1.041 WHIP with 13 saves in 18 opportunities. He struck out 51 in 40⅓ innings. At age 37, he was the perfect signing for something like this, flipping him to a contending team for a younger player in return.

And here’s that younger player:

Ben Brown was the Phillies’ 33rd (!) round pick in the 2017 draft out of West Melville High School in New York State. This year he has a 3.08 ERA and 1.041 WHIP in 16 appearances (15 starts) for High-A Jersey Shore in the South Atlantic League. His most impressive number: 105 strikeouts and only 23 walks in 73 innings. He’s ranked 26th on the Top 30 Phillies prospects at MLB.com.

Brown turns 23 in September. Sounds like a good young righthander with upside, a good return for someone like Robertson.

Poll

David Robertson for Ben Brown...

view results
  • 47%
    Yea!
    (370 votes)
  • 13%
    Nay!
    (104 votes)
  • 39%
    Meh
    (313 votes)
787 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...