Cubs trade David Robertson to Phillies

Monday, the Cubs traded reliever Scott Effross to the Yankees.

Today, in the first deal involving a name the Cubs expected to trade, they have dealt off David Robertson:

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Robertson signed a one-year deal with the Cubs that included a $100,00 relocation bonus — smart guy. And, he negotiated it himself without an agent, so he keeps all of it.

He made 36 appearances for the Cubs this year and posted a 2.23 ERA and 1.041 WHIP with 13 saves in 18 opportunities. He struck out 51 in 40⅓ innings. At age 37, he was the perfect signing for something like this, flipping him to a contending team for a younger player in return.

And here’s that younger player:

Ben Brown is going to Chicago in the David Robertson trade, sources said. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 2, 2022

Ben Brown was the Phillies’ 33rd (!) round pick in the 2017 draft out of West Melville High School in New York State. This year he has a 3.08 ERA and 1.041 WHIP in 16 appearances (15 starts) for High-A Jersey Shore in the South Atlantic League. His most impressive number: 105 strikeouts and only 23 walks in 73 innings. He’s ranked 26th on the Top 30 Phillies prospects at MLB.com.

Brown turns 23 in September. Sounds like a good young righthander with upside, a good return for someone like Robertson.