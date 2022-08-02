Cubs trade Mychal Givens to Mets

It was no surprise when the Cubs traded veteran reliever David Robertson to the Phillies Tuesday.

So it should be no surprise that another Cubs veteran reliever is moving on:

Mets get Givens — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) August 2, 2022

Mychal Givens warmed up during BP here in St. Louis then went inside when told he was traded to the Mets. No news on Willson Contreras right now — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 2, 2022

Mychal Givens, who is 32, had a 2.66 ERA and 1.254 WHIP in 40 appearances covering 40⅔ innings for the Cubs this year. His sidearm/submarine style was generally quite effective and he has not allowed an earned run over his last 16 appearances dating back to mid-June, with 20 strikeouts over those 16 outings.

As of posting time for this article, the return from the Mets had not been posted on social media, and this has not yet been officially announced by the teams. When the return is available, I will update this article.

Lastly, as is the case for the other relievers dealt over the last couple of days — Robertson and Scott Effross — I wish them well in their quest for a World Series ring.