The Cubs are NOT trading Willson Contreras or Ian Happ

Last year, the Cubs traded impending free agents Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo at the trading deadline.

It was widely assumed they’d do the same with impending free agent Willson Contreras.

But now, apparently, that is NOT happening:

Cubs NOT trading Contreras and Happ, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

There’s only one thing this can mean, in my opinion — that the team is working on some sort of contract extension for Contreras. If they don’t, then the only other option would be to extend him a qualifying offer after this season, and if he doesn’t accept it, get draft pick compensation.

It’s possible Jed Hoyer held out for too much in trying to trade Contreras, and once all the various prospects who were traded today were swapped, teams didn’t have enough left to offer. Look at this, for example:

Seven Top 100 Prospects traded so far this deadline:



James Wood, CJ Abrams, Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Logan O'Hoppe, Spencer Steer, Robert Hassell. — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) August 2, 2022

Hoyer was probably holding out for guys like this and that was too much of an ask.

Personally, I’m happy. So is Sara Sanchez. Willson Contreras can absolutely be part of the Next Great Cubs team. So can Ian Happ. Extend both of them, Jed.

Imagine the ovation he’ll get Friday at Wrigley Field.

As always, we await developments. Today’s game preview will post at 5:30 p.m. CT.