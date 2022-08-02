Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 1

Normally I don’t do much in the way of play-by-play descriptions here outside of playoff games. but be sure to check out the bottom of the ninth in the Pelicans game write-up.

The Cubs released right-handed pitcher Eury Ramos today.

Hayden Wesneski, the right-handed pitcher who came from the Yankees in the Scott Effross deal, has been assigned to Iowa.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs laid an egg against the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 8-4.

Starter Luke Farrell gave up two runs in the second inning and a three-run home run in the third to earn the loss. Farrell allowed five runs on six hits, including two home runs, over four innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Catcher John Hicks, who probably expected a promotion to Chicago today, hit two solo home runs tonight. The first one came in the fourth inning and the second one was in the sixth. Hicks now has 11 home runs this year. He also double for ten total bases in a 3 for 4 game. Hicks scored three of Iowa’s four runs.

Second baseman Trent Giambrone was 2 for 5 with a run batted in.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons played seven innings at shortstop in a rehab appearance and was 1 for 4.

Here’s Hicks’ second home run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies hung on to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 8-7 in ten innings.

Jordan Hicks threw his best game in Double-A tonight, dominating the Trash Pandas over five scoreless innings. Hicks gave up just three singles. He struck out eight and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Hicks was in line for the win, but Peyton Remy couldn’t hold a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning. The final line on Remy was six runs on no hits over one-third of an inning. Remy walked three and hit one batter. Five of the six runs were unearned, thanks to two of the Smokies five errors in this game. Remy struck out one.

It wasn’t all Remy’s fault, as Jeremiah Estrada relieved Remy in the ninth and allowed all three inherited runners to score on a wild pitch and a two-run single. But he retired the side in order in the tenth and got the win. Estrada’s final line was no runs on one hit over 1.2 innings. He struck out four and walked no one.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza singled home the automatic runner in the top of the tenth with what proved to be the winning run. Earlier in the game, Perlaza his a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 15th this year. Perlaza was 3 for 6 with the home run and three RBI. He scored once.

In the third inning, center fielder Alexander Canario blasted a solo home run, his 25th this year and 18th with the Smokies. Canario was 2 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his seventh of the season. Vazquez was 1 for 4 and scored twice.

DH Miguel Amaya was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored.

Second baseman Andy Weber was 2 for 4 with a walk. Weber scored twice and drove home one.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs cooked the Ft. Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 5-4.

Starter Dalton Stambaugh got the win after allowing just one run on four hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Jarod Wright gave up a two-run home run in the eighth, but stayed in to pitch the ninth and got the save. Wright’s final line was two runs on three hits over two innings. Wright walked one and did not strike out anyone.

DH Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the top of the first inning with a home run, his 14th this season. Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

In the fourth inning, catcher Pablo Aliendo connected for a solo home run, his fourth this season. Aliendo went 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI single in the first inning.

Here’s Crow-Armstrong’s home run.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans shocked the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians), 5-4.

Koen Moreno started and allowed two runs on three hits over 3+ innings. Both runs came on a home run in the fourth inning to the only batter Moreno faced. Moreno walked three and struck out three.

Chase Watkins pitched three scoreless innings following Moreno.

The win went to Angel Hernandez, who came on with two out in the eighth and retired all four batters he faced. Hernandez struck out two of them.

This game had one of the most dramatic endings a mid-season minor league game could have. With the Pelicans trailing 4-3 with two out in the bottom of the ninth and no one on, catcher Moises Ballesteros struck out on a pitch in the dirt. However, the pitch went all the way into the Hillcats dugout, so Ballesteros was awarded first base, keeping the game alive.

After that, Hillcats closer Elvis Juarez walked the next two batters, both after working the count to 3-2. Finally, second baseman Josue Huma fell behind 1-2 before fouling off five pitches and taking two more for balls. Then, on the 11th pitch of the at-bat, Huma laced a game-winning two-run single to right-center.

In his first at-bat in Low-A, Ballesteros crushed a home run to dead center field. It was his eighth home run this year. Ballesteros was 1 for 4 with a very important strikeout.

Huma was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Here are the glorious highlights:

Here’s just the winning hit along with the team celebration.

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Reds, 7-6.