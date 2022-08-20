Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Saturday 8/20, 1:20 CT

Today’s weather forecast doesn’t look too good, so here’s the area radar for you to keep handy:

Saturday notes...

IT’S BEEN A WHILE: The Cubs have won three games against three different teams in three different ballparks in a three-day span (vs. Nationals Wednesday in Washington, vs. Orioles Thursday in Baltimore, vs. Brewers Friday in Wrigley Field) for the first time since June 11-13, 1947 (vs. Braves in Boston, vs. Pirates in Pittsburgh, vs. Phillies in Wrigley Field). (H/T: Ed Hartig)

FRANIMAL UPDATE: Franmil Reyes has 14 hits in his first nine games as a Cub, the most in anyone's first nine games with the club since Nick Castellanos (15) from August 1-9, 2019. Seven of Reyes' 14 hits with the Cubs have gone for extra bases (three doubles, two triples, two home runs), the third-most extra-base hits in the first nine games with the team, trailing Nick Castellanos (10) and Jorge Soler (8).

HE'S HOT: Nick Madrigal, last 11 games since August 5: .342/.419/.395 (13-for-38), two doubles, eight runs scored, four multi-hit games including two three-hit games.

WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom's 22nd home run Friday gave him 50 with the Cubs since his callup May 25, 2021, the fifth-most in the NL in that span.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/M0OwGZpTiF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022

The Brewers lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Brewers lineup.

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Freddy Peralta, RHP

Marcus Stroman since returning from the injured list: seven starts, 2.21 ERA, 1.118 WHIP in 36⅔ innings. He did allow four unearned runs in his last outing, which points up the need to have a strong defense behind him, as Stroman is a ground-ball pitcher.

He has faced the Brewers twice this year and allowed four hits and one run in 12 total innings. Another one like that would be nice.

Freddy Peralta missed more than two months with a shoulder strain. Since his return: Three starts, 3.55 ERA, 1.105 WHIP, though he did not throw more than five innings in any of these starts. In his last start he threw 92 pitches, so it’s possible he could go longer today.

His only start vs. the Cubs this year was April 10 at Wrigley Field, and the Cubs hit him pretty well, three runs in four innings.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on FS1 (no blackouts).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

