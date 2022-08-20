 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ money players

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Cubs win their fourth in a row, cash in some potential chips.

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Andrew McCutchen is by all accounts a good guy. But I don’t like him as a Brewer. Likewise Kolten Wong, who I had hoped the Cubs would sign when they opted for Eric Sogard. I’m not overfond of the way Hunter Renfroe looks in yellow and gray, either. All are in a long tradition of players I didn’t like as Brewers that stretches back to Don Money. But then I think the Brewers and the Diamondbacks should both be in the American League.

On the other hand, Franmil Reyes is looking better and better in Cubbie blue. One hopes he hits for t’ree bases when Pat Foley does the account. He has doubled his triple total since donning the colors. Smart money says he’s in the 2023 mix.

That wasn’t the only highlight. This one went a few rounds... but in the end won the prize.

