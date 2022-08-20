Chicago Cubs News: Keegan Thompson to IL, Anderson Espinoza recalled

Some of you thought that Keegan Thompson didn’t look right yesterday, and now we know why.

The Cubs today announced that they were placing right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson on the injured list with lower back tightness. Taking his place on the 26-man roster is right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza, who has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Thompson. 27, is 9-5 on the season with a 3.97 ERA over 25 appearances, 17 of which are starts. His nine wins lead the team. In yesterday’s start, Thompson gave up three home runs and lasted just 3.2 innings. He was charged with five runs on six hits. Thompson struck out three and walked three on Friday.

Espinoza, 24, is in his first full season in the Cubs organization, having come over last season at the trade deadline from San Diego in a deal for outfielder Jake Marisnick. Espinoza made his major league debut with the Cubs on May 30 and he’s 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 15.1 innings spread over six games and several different major league call-ups. In 15 games (13 starts) between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, Espinoza is 1-5 with a 7.48 ERA. However, on June 30, Espinoza threw the first five innings of what finished as a combined no-hitter against Double-A Rocket City.

Also on the move.

In pregame Ross indicated that they'd likely get someone from Triple A to fill Keegan's rotation spot rather than have someone like Espinoza or Leiter, Jr. do it. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 20, 2022

So there will likely be another roster move coming early next week.