Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 20

Keep your fingers crossed for Jordan Wicks.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost to Indianapolis (Pirates), 6-2.

Starter Matt Swarmer got the loss after he gave up three runs on three hits over three innings. Swarmer struck out four and walked four, although one of those four walks was intentional. All three runs and all three hits came in the third inning.

Manuel Rodriguez struck out the side in order on 12 pitches in the eighth inning.

Second baseman David Bote went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI groundout. He also walked once.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were vassalized by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 14-3 in a game that ended after seven innings because of rain.

It was not a good night for Jordan Wicks, who left the game in the second inning with an apparent arm injury. Wicks allowed six runs, five earned, on four hits over 1+ innings. He walked two, hit one batter and struck out no one.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter went 2 for 4 with an RBI triple in the second inning.

Center fielder Zach Davis was 2 for 2 with a walk. He scored on Slaughter’s triple and he had an RBI infield single in the sixth.

South Bend Cubs

Luis Verdugo singled home Yeison Santana in the bottom of the ninth the South Bend Cubs grounded the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 4-3.

Richard Gallardo started and allowed one run on four hits over five innings. Gallardo walked two and struck out three.

Sheldon Reed pitched the top of the ninth inning and retired the side in order. Reed struck out two and got the win when South Bend waked it off in the bottom of the inning.

With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, Santana led off the inning with a double. After a ground out sent him to third and an intentional walk to Pete Crow-Armstrong, Fabian Pertuz popped out. But then Verdugo singled Santana home to win the game.

Verdugo went 2 for 4 with a walk. Santana was 2 for 4 with the double and two runs scored.

There was a reason the Sky Carp intentionally walked Crow-Armstrong in the ninth. Tonight, he was a perfect 4 for 4 with three doubles. Crow-Armstrong scored one run and drove one in.

There was a one hour and 13 minute rain delay in this game in the eighth inning.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were carved up by the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 6-5. It was the Pelicans’ fourth-straight loss and eighth in their last nine games.

Starter Grant Kipp allowed four runs in the first inning, but they were all unearned because the first two batters of the inning reached on errors by Josue Huma and James Triantos. Kipp’s final line was four unearned runs on two hits over four innings. He struck out six, walked one and hit one batter.

The loss went to Angel Hernandez, despite not allowing a hit over 3.1 innings. He did give up two runs, one earned, on four walks and a hit batsmen. He struck out five.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 3 with a walk. Triantos also stole a base. He scored twice and drove in one.

DH Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored once.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 3-1.

Tenth-round pick Brady McCullough tossed two scoreless innings of relief in his pro debut.