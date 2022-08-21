 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ son of ‘it goes to eleven’

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. This one walked off under its own power.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

That was a splendid game. The Stro Show was on point and the lead changed hands more times than Carter has little pills, plus Willson Contreras delivered a little oppo taco to finish things off. We’ll let Al take care of the pictures, descriptions, and accounts of this game and just drop some late highlights.

Food for Thought:

