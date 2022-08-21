Cub Tracks’ son of ‘it goes to eleven’

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Willson walks it off!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022
Cubs WIN!
Final (11): #Cubs 6, Brewers 5. pic.twitter.com/V61V60i2aO
That was a splendid game. The Stro Show was on point and the lead changed hands more times than Carter has little pills, plus Willson Contreras delivered a little oppo taco to finish things off. We’ll let Al take care of the pictures, descriptions, and accounts of this game and just drop some late highlights.
Nico Hoerner is good at baseball. pic.twitter.com/Pikf5aDmd6— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 20, 2022
How 'bout a lil' two-out, two-strike, game-tying knock?@nickmadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/p0M1oXXlU0— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022
All tied up in the 10th! pic.twitter.com/TUsAJEeXt7— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022
Leadoff RBI doubles never get old.#DailyWisdom pic.twitter.com/1ryGyhEpZd— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022
OH, he will.#Walkoff pic.twitter.com/SFgefKVkj1— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022
We are honored to have members of Buck O’Neil’s family at Wrigley Field today as we celebrate his induction into the @baseballhall.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022
Join us in supporting Buck’s legacy and the future of the @NLBMuseumKC. Every Buck counts: https://t.co/5KTee88C0K pic.twitter.com/L6Vca6npjU
There’s no better environment to play baseball in than Wrigley. No debate. Shout to the best fans in the league for bringing that positive energy each and every day. We can’t thank you enough! @Cubs pic.twitter.com/UZbdWnof6A— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 20, 2022
Nick Madrigal has slashed .356/.431/.400 in 13 games this month since coming back from the injured list. Has turned in consecutive 3-hit games for the second time in his career.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 20, 2022
Wisdom hurt his left ring finger while sliding into home in extras. Ross said they’ll get X-rays. Expect more info Sunday morning.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 20, 2022
- Curt Hogg (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel*): Brewers blow saves in three straight innings in suffering a deflating loss to Cubs. “In the heat of a playoff race, the Milwaukee Brewers continue to confound.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): How Adrian Sampson put himself on the Cubs’ pitching radar for the future. “Part of building a winning team is creating depth.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs prioritizing big picture with Keegan Thompson’s injury. “Is it something we’re super long-term concerned about? No, it’s not,” said David Ross.
- Tim Boyle (Fansided*): 3 Cubs players who have already earned a major role in 2023 lineup. “The Chicago Cubs aren’t playing for much more than glory but these three may have already earned themselves a bigger role for next year.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Why Madrigal’s infield hit among Cubs’ biggest of year. “... it might have been the surest sign yet that he has returned all the way from a devastating injury that threatened to impact his budding career.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network): Nico Hoerner put on a defensive clinic for Cubs against Brewers. “Class was in session Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 things that have contributed to the Chicago Cubs’ recent success, including Ian Happ’s notable switch-hitting mark. “This team, I think we have something special here to be honest,” Willson Contreras said.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): ‘Blessed’ Reyes running with second chance after DFA. “This new opportunity, there’s many players that don’t have a second chance,” Reyes said after Friday’s 8-7 win over the Brewers. “I’m very blessed for having it.”
- Greg Huss (Cubs Insider*): 10 Prospect Storylines to track over last month of season. “The Cubs are among several teams in baseball that have leaned into their complex site when it comes to their new draftees.”
Willson Contreras is having fun at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/iGKSVaBiJe— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 20, 2022
