Cub Tracks’ son of ‘it goes to eleven’

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Willson walks it off!



Cubs WIN!



Final (11): #Cubs 6, Brewers 5. pic.twitter.com/V61V60i2aO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022

That was a splendid game. The Stro Show was on point and the lead changed hands more times than Carter has little pills, plus Willson Contreras delivered a little oppo taco to finish things off. We’ll let Al take care of the pictures, descriptions, and accounts of this game and just drop some late highlights.

Nico Hoerner is good at baseball. pic.twitter.com/Pikf5aDmd6 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 20, 2022

All tied up in the 10th! pic.twitter.com/TUsAJEeXt7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

We are honored to have members of Buck O’Neil’s family at Wrigley Field today as we celebrate his induction into the @baseballhall.



Join us in supporting Buck’s legacy and the future of the @NLBMuseumKC. Every Buck counts: https://t.co/5KTee88C0K pic.twitter.com/L6Vca6npjU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2022

There’s no better environment to play baseball in than Wrigley. No debate. Shout to the best fans in the league for bringing that positive energy each and every day. We can’t thank you enough! @Cubs pic.twitter.com/UZbdWnof6A — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 20, 2022

Nick Madrigal has slashed .356/.431/.400 in 13 games this month since coming back from the injured list. Has turned in consecutive 3-hit games for the second time in his career. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 20, 2022

Wisdom hurt his left ring finger while sliding into home in extras. Ross said they’ll get X-rays. Expect more info Sunday morning. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 20, 2022

Willson Contreras is having fun at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/iGKSVaBiJe — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 20, 2022

