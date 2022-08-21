 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Sunday 8/21, 1:20 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Justin.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Brewers Sunday 8/21 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...