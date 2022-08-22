Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Monday 8/22, 7:05 CT

Monday notes...

NOT KEEPING THE LEAD: Sunday’s loss dropped the Cubs to 39-6 when leading entering the seventh inning.

THE CENTURY MARK: Ian Happ's 100th home run Sunday made him the 26th player in Cubs franchise history to reach that mark with the team, tied with Keith Moreland. Next up: Rick Monday (106) and Shawon Dunston (107).

THE FRANIMAL: Franmil Reyes extended his on-base streak to 11 games to begin his Cubs career, hitting safely in 10 of the games and drawing a walk in the other. He is batting .333/.340/.622 (15-for-45) with three doubles, two triples, two homers and seven RBI as a Cub.

PITCHING, STILL GOOD: Even following Sunday's meltdown, Cubs pitching has posted a 2.84 ERA (88 earned runs in 279⅓ innings) in the team's last 31 games since July 16, the second-lowest ERA in the majors during that span, behind the Dodgers. Cubs pitching in this stretch has walked 98, struck out 269 and held opponents to a .231 BA (242-for-1,046).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series opener vs. St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/7qlm7Vziab — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 22, 2022

Cardinals lineup:

Four days, five games, the rivalry series begins tonight! pic.twitter.com/ta0HCm26Xx — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 22, 2022

Also of interest (time listed is ET):

Umpires for #STLCards (69-51) at #Cubs (52-68):

Jim Reynolds, Mike Muchlinski, John Libka, Shane Livensparger (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 8:05 pm

Venue: Wrigley Field — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) August 22, 2022

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Drew Smyly, last six starts: 2.59 ERA, 1.117 WHIP, only six walks and three HR allowed in 31⅓ innings.

That’s really good!

This will be a good test for Smyly, as he has not faced the Cardinals yet this year. Current Cardinals are hitting .213 against him in a small sample size (10-for-47). Nolan Arenado is the only Cardinal to homer off Smyly.

You might remember Jordan Montgomery’s start against the Cubs for the Yankees June 11 in New York — seven shutout innings, five hits allowed, five strikeouts.

Since the somewhat-odd trade of Montgomery to St. Louis (for Harrison Bader, who is injured and has yet to play for the Yankees), Montgomery has allowed one run in three starts covering 16⅔ innings.

The Cubs are a better team now than they were in June, but this still will not be easy.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.