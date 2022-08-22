 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball history unpacked, August 22

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB factoids, gathered from reputable sources. The Mike Quade era begins on this date.

By Duane Pesice
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Al Carson, Oscar Fuhr, Frank Ernaga, Bob Speake, Jose Arcia, Ray Burris, Darrin Jackson, Gary Scott. Also notable: Ned Hanlon HOF, Carl Yastrzemski HOF, Paul Molitor HOF.

Today in world history:

  • 565 - St Columba reports seeing monster in Loch Ness.
  • 1775 - King George III proclaims colonies to be in open rebellion.
  • 1932 - BBC begins experimental regular TV broadcasts.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!

