Baseball history unpacked, August 22

Today in baseball history:
- 1886 - Louisville’s Chicken Wolf hits a game-winning home run thanks to a stray dog tearing at Red Stockings’ Abner Powell’s pant leg, causing the center fielder to miss the ball. (1,2)
- 1933 - William Veeck, president of the Chicago Cubs, urges a midsummer series of inter-league games. He also proposes a split season. While some owners are in agreement on interleague play, Washington owner Clark Griffith opposes it. (1,2)
- 1942 - Cubs catcher Clyde McCullough, SS Lennie Merullo, and 1B Phil Cavarretta combine on a triple play in the top of the 11th, and Bill Nicholson homers in the bottom half of the inning, as the Chicago Cubs stun the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4. (2)
- 1982 - Ernie Banks becomes the first Cub to have his uniform number (14) retired. (2)
- 1983 - The Cubs replace Lee Elia with Charlie Fox, a special assistant to general manager Dallas Green who managed the Giants to the National League West title in 1971. Chicago is in fifth place in the NL East with a 54-69 record. (2)
- 2001 - Cubs OF Sammy Sosa hits three home runs in a game for the second time in two weeks as he leads Chicago to a 16-3 win over the Brewers. Sosa is removed from the game following his home run in the sixth inning, missing a chance to tie the major league single-game mark of four. (2)
- 2010 - Lou Piniella retires after 23 seasons as a manager. In his last game at the helm, his Cubs lose, 16-5, at home to the Atlanta Braves. Piniella missed some time earlier this year to be with his ailing mother, and had announced that this season would be his last. Coach Mike Quade will take over as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Piniella retires with a lifetime record of 1,835-1,712. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Al Carson, Oscar Fuhr, Frank Ernaga, Bob Speake, Jose Arcia, Ray Burris, Darrin Jackson, Gary Scott. Also notable: Ned Hanlon HOF, Carl Yastrzemski HOF, Paul Molitor HOF.
Today in world history:
- 565 - St Columba reports seeing monster in Loch Ness.
- 1775 - King George III proclaims colonies to be in open rebellion.
- 1932 - BBC begins experimental regular TV broadcasts.
