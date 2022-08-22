Go get ‘em, Drew.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Cardinals Monday 8/22 game threads
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Monday 8/22, 7:05 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Monday 8/22, 7:05 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Minor League Wrap: Alexander Canario, Andy Weber each homer twice in the Smokies 13-5 romp over Barons
- Brewers 5, Cubs 2: Well, that escalated quickly
- Outside the Confines: Closing out the summer
- Baseball history unpacked, August 22
- August 16 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
- Minor League Wrap: South Bend walks off their 4th-straight win, 4-3 over Beloit.
Loading comments...