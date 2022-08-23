Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 2 preview, Tuesday 8/23, 7:05 CT

Nice pitching and timely hitting won Game 1. Full recap tomorrow at 8 a.m. CT.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s doubleheader Game 2.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's Game 2 lineup at Wrigley Field!#LetsPlayTwo pic.twitter.com/jiumUc9DOg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2022

The Cardinals lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Cardinals lineup.

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Jake Woodford, RHP

Cubs fans first really started to take notice of Adrian Sampson when he had a solid outing against the Cardinals June 25 in St. Louis — two runs in five innings.

Sampson has put together good starts nearly every time out, including 5x shutout innings against the Orioles last Thursday in Baltimore.

Here’s hoping for another one of those today.

Jake Woodford has been a spot starter for games like this for the Cardinals in the past, but he has not started a game this year. In fact, he hasn’t thrown more than 27 pitches in a game since August 5, when he threw 61 for Triple-A Memphis.

So, this might wind up being a bullpen game for the Cardinals. Woodford has two appearances vs. the Cubs this year totaling 3⅔ innings. He’s allowed five hits and three runs in those outings.

That’s all I’ve got.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

A reminder that retired Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley will be calling this game on Marquee (as well as part of the game on radio on 670 The Score).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

