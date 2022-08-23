Cubs roster move: Javier Assad added to 40-man and 26-man rosters

The Cubs surprised a fair number of people by announcing late Monday that Javier Assad would be called up from Triple-A Iowa to face the Cardinals in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader.

They’ve officially announced the roster move adding Assad to the 40-man roster this morning. There was an open spot on the 40-man roster, so it’s now full. Here are the other moves for today:

Cubs moves:



RHP Javier Assad selected from Triple A and is starting Game 1 today.



RHP Kervin Castro optioned to Iowa.



RHP Nicholas Padilla is the 27th man (contract selected from Iowa, optioned and brought up).



OF Jason Heyward moved to the 60-day IL — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 23, 2022

Assad is 25 and has posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.237 WHIP in 23 appearances (21 starts) combined between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this year. Over his last five outings he has issued just three walks and struck out 30 in 25⅓ innings, and held opponents to a .185 BA and .509 OPS.

He threw 91 pitches in his last start August 18 vs. Indianapolis, so he should be stretched out to (hopefully) throw six innings this afternoon. Here’s more on Assad:

“First and foremost, he’s pitched really, really well,” Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner said. “I think on a deeper level, he’s added velocity this year. That’s made him somewhat of a different pitcher, raised his ceiling.”

Here’s some video of Assad from a Spring Training game this year against the Padres: