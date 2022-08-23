Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 23

Yesterday in After Dark I mentioned that Alexander Canario was promoted to Iowa and Brennen Davis was moved to South Bend to continue his rehab.

Today, first baseman/outfielder Greg Deichmann was released.

The Cubs also put Pelicans right-hander Tyler Santana on the injured list, To replace him, right-handed pitcher Brody McCullough was promoted to Myrtle Beach. McCullough, a tenth-round pick this year, becomes the first 2022 draft pick to make the Pelicans roster.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs excommunicated the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 7-1.

Caleb Kilian loaded the bases in the first inning on two walks and a single, but he pitched out of that jam and then retired ten batters in a row at one point. Kilian ended up getting the win with five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and he walked two while striking out seven.

Center fielder Darius Hill led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Alfonso Rivas. That was just the first of two triples that Hill hit in his 2 for 4 game. Hill’s second triple in the sixth inning scored two.

First baseman Matt Mervis was 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Right fielder Alexander Canario went 1 for 2 with two walks in his Triple-A debut. He also stole a base and scored twice.

Here’s Canario’s hit.

Alexander Canario with his first Triple-A knock! pic.twitter.com/xWCSJQCSZS — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 24, 2022

Here’s Hill’s second triple.

Darius Hill with his 2nd Triple of the game. This one scores 2. Iowa leads 7-1. Hill is hitting .343 pic.twitter.com/tgx0nUXSGD — Jordan Miller (@Miller_MiLB) August 24, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were trashed by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 16-7.

Starter DJ Herz took the loss after he gave up four runs on four hits, including a solo home run, over 3.1 innings. Herz had some major control issues as he walked four and hit two batters. He struck out two.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his 19th on the year. Strumpf went 1 for 4.

In the fifth inning, DH Nelson Maldonado cranked a three-run home run. It was Maldonado’s ninth home run this year and fourth with the Smokies. Maldonado went 2 for 4.

Center fielder Zach Davis was 3 for 5 with two steals. He scored two runs.

Strumpf’s home run:

Chase Strumpf blasts a 2-run homerun to put the Smokies within 1! Smokies trail 4-3 in the bottom of the 4th. @CStrumpf pic.twitter.com/p19UdhfxwV — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 24, 2022

Maldonado’s homer. He got all of it.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs calmed the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 2-1 in ten innings. It was South Bend’s sixth-straight win.

Starter Luke Little lasted three innings and surrendered just one run on three hits. He struck out three, walked two and hit one batter.

Joe Nahas relieved Little and kept the Whitecaps from scoring over the next three innings. Nahas allowed two hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Riley Martin pitched the next three innings without allowing a run and collected the win. Martin allowed just one hit and issued just one walk. He struck out one.

Sheldon Reed retired the side in order in the bottom of the tenth to pick up the save. Reed struck out one.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the top of the tenth inning with an RBI single that turned out to be the game winner. Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 5 with two runs batted in. He was caught stealing twice, although once was when he tried to go from first to third on a wild pitch in the tenth inning.

Left fielder Brennen Davis was 1 for 5 with three strikeouts in his rehab assignment.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were stung by the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 6-3.

Didier Vargas gave the Pelicans a good start, giving up just one run on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out five and walked just one.

Gregori Montano allowed three runs in the top of the ninth inning and got the loss. He pitched 1.1 innings in total and allowed three hits. He walked one, but he also hit two batters. Montano struck out one.

The Pelicans had 14 hits in this game and all of them were singles. They were 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Shortstop Josue Huma was 3 for 5. He scored one run.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara went 2 for 5 and also scored once.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 5 with two RBI.

First baseman Liam Spence was 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel went 2 for 4.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 6-1.