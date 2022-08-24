Cubs, MLB announce 2023 regular season schedule

Two summers ago, the Cubs and Cardinals were supposed to meet in London, England, in mid-June.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and upended pretty much everything in life, including the 2020 MLB season. The 2020 MLB London Series was cancelled.
Now, in 2023, they’ve again scheduled the Cubs and Cardinals to meet in London, this time a bit later in June, as announced by MLB earlier this month. As was supposed to be the case in 2020, these will be Cardinals “home” games and so St. Louis will bat last for the pair of games in the UK.
As for the rest of next season, things will be a bit different. As I wrote this past April, MLB has adjusted the schedule to have fewer divisional games so that teams can play all 29 other teams every year. For teams in the other league, they’ll travel to each city every other year.
While this sounds great on its face, the fact that we still have 15-team leagues means interleague play has to happen at all times. Thus, we’re going to see more one-off series scheduled in many cities in April, risking postponements that will be difficult to make up, including having the Rangers and Mariners in Wrigley in early April — not smart! In 2022, 14 different teams visited Wrigley Field. Starting in 2023, that’ll be 18 different teams. I think you can see the potential issues.
Personally, I’d rather see more Cubs/Cardinals games than a random Cubs/Rangers or Cubs/Mariners series, but maybe that’s just me. We’ll see how it works out.
Here’s the complete tentative 2023 Cubs schedule, which will begin Thursday, March 30. When game times are available, I’ll add them (all times Central). Home games in boldface.
March 30, April 1-2: vs. Brewers
April 3-4-5: at Reds
April 7-8-9: vs. Rangers
April 10-11-12: vs. Mariners
April 14-15-16: at Dodgers
April 17-18-19: at Athletics
April 20-21-22-23: vs. Dodgers
April 25-25-27: vs. Padres
April 28-29-30: at Marlins
May 1-2-3-4: at Nationals
May 5-6-7: vs. Marlins
May 8-9-10: vs. Cardinals
May 12-13-14: at Twins
May 15-16-17: at Astros
May 19-20-21: at Phillies
May 23-24-25: vs. Mets
May 26-27-28: vs. Reds
May 29-30-31: vs. Rays
June 2-3-4-5: at Padres
June 6-7-8: at Angels
June 9-10-11: at Giants
June 13-14-15: vs. Pirates
June 16-17-18: vs. Orioles
June 19-20-21: at Pirates
June 24-25: vs. Cardinals in London, England
June 27-28-29: vs. Phillies
June 30, July 1-2: vs. Guardians
July 3-4-5-6: at Brewers
July 7-8-9: at Yankees
July 10-11-12-13: All-Star break
July 14-15-16: vs. Red Sox
July 17-18-19: vs. Nationals
July 20-21-22-23: vs. Cardinals
July 25-25: at White Sox
July 27-28-29-30: at Cardinals
July 31, August 1-2-3: vs. Reds
August 4-5-6: vs. Braves
August 7-8-9: at Mets
August 11-12-13: at Blue Jays
August 15-16: vs. White Sox
August 18-19-20: vs. Royals
August 21-22-23: at Tigers
August 24-25-26-27: at Pirates
August 28-29-30: vs. Brewers
September 1-2-3: at Reds
September 4-5-6: vs. Giants
September 7-8-9-10: vs. Diamondbacks
September 11-12-13: at Rockies
September 15-16-17: at Diamondbacks
September 19-20-21: vs. Pirates
September 22-23-24: vs. Rockies
September 26-27-28: at Braves
September 29-30, October 1: at Brewers
For those of you who prefer a calendar form:
