Cubs, MLB announce 2023 regular season schedule

Two summers ago, the Cubs and Cardinals were supposed to meet in London, England, in mid-June.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and upended pretty much everything in life, including the 2020 MLB season. The 2020 MLB London Series was cancelled.

Now, in 2023, they’ve again scheduled the Cubs and Cardinals to meet in London, this time a bit later in June, as announced by MLB earlier this month. As was supposed to be the case in 2020, these will be Cardinals “home” games and so St. Louis will bat last for the pair of games in the UK.

As for the rest of next season, things will be a bit different. As I wrote this past April, MLB has adjusted the schedule to have fewer divisional games so that teams can play all 29 other teams every year. For teams in the other league, they’ll travel to each city every other year.

While this sounds great on its face, the fact that we still have 15-team leagues means interleague play has to happen at all times. Thus, we’re going to see more one-off series scheduled in many cities in April, risking postponements that will be difficult to make up, including having the Rangers and Mariners in Wrigley in early April — not smart! In 2022, 14 different teams visited Wrigley Field. Starting in 2023, that’ll be 18 different teams. I think you can see the potential issues.

Personally, I’d rather see more Cubs/Cardinals games than a random Cubs/Rangers or Cubs/Mariners series, but maybe that’s just me. We’ll see how it works out.

Here’s the complete tentative 2023 Cubs schedule, which will begin Thursday, March 30. When game times are available, I’ll add them (all times Central). Home games in boldface.

March 30, April 1-2: vs. Brewers

April 3-4-5: at Reds

April 7-8-9: vs. Rangers

April 10-11-12: vs. Mariners

April 14-15-16: at Dodgers

April 17-18-19: at Athletics

April 20-21-22-23: vs. Dodgers

April 25-25-27: vs. Padres

April 28-29-30: at Marlins

May 1-2-3-4: at Nationals

May 5-6-7: vs. Marlins

May 8-9-10: vs. Cardinals

May 12-13-14: at Twins

May 15-16-17: at Astros

May 19-20-21: at Phillies

May 23-24-25: vs. Mets

May 26-27-28: vs. Reds

May 29-30-31: vs. Rays

June 2-3-4-5: at Padres

June 6-7-8: at Angels

June 9-10-11: at Giants

June 13-14-15: vs. Pirates

June 16-17-18: vs. Orioles

June 19-20-21: at Pirates

June 24-25: vs. Cardinals in London, England

June 27-28-29: vs. Phillies

June 30, July 1-2: vs. Guardians

July 3-4-5-6: at Brewers

July 7-8-9: at Yankees

July 10-11-12-13: All-Star break

July 14-15-16: vs. Red Sox

July 17-18-19: vs. Nationals

July 20-21-22-23: vs. Cardinals

July 25-25: at White Sox

July 27-28-29-30: at Cardinals

July 31, August 1-2-3: vs. Reds

August 4-5-6: vs. Braves

August 7-8-9: at Mets

August 11-12-13: at Blue Jays

August 15-16: vs. White Sox

August 18-19-20: vs. Royals

August 21-22-23: at Tigers

August 24-25-26-27: at Pirates

August 28-29-30: vs. Brewers

September 1-2-3: at Reds

September 4-5-6: vs. Giants

September 7-8-9-10: vs. Diamondbacks

September 11-12-13: at Rockies

September 15-16-17: at Diamondbacks

September 19-20-21: vs. Pirates

September 22-23-24: vs. Rockies

September 26-27-28: at Braves

September 29-30, October 1: at Brewers

For those of you who prefer a calendar form: