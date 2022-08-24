Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Wednesday 8/24, 7:05 CT

Today's roster moves: Here

LOTS OF CUBS: Nicholas Padilla became the 56th Cub this season when he made his MLB debut in Game 2 of the doubleheader Tuesday. That ties this year’s Cubs with the 2013 edition for the second-most players in franchise history, and the addition of Luke Farrell today will make 57. The franchise record (and MLB record) is 69, set last year.

Padilla is the 12th Cub to make his MLB debut this year. The other 11: Javier Assad, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza, Brandon Hughes, Caleb Kilian, Christopher Morel, Ethan Roberts, Seiya Suzuki, Matt Swarmer, Erich Uelmen and Nelson Velázquez. HE’S HOT: Michael Rucker, last 12 games since July 9: 1.84 ERA, 0.886 WHIP, .170 opponents BA.

Michael Rucker, last 12 games since July 9: 1.84 ERA, 0.886 WHIP, .170 opponents BA. SO IS HE: Christopher Morel, last six games: .333/.333/.556 (6-for-18), a double, a home run.

Christopher Morel, last six games: .333/.333/.556 (6-for-18), a double, a home run. AND SO IS THIS GUY: Nick Madrigal, 16 games since returning from the injured list August 4: .321/.406/.357 (18-for-56), two doubles, six walks, six multi-hit games.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Friendly reminder: Pujols will start tonight. pic.twitter.com/3W3DcmuIt9 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 24, 2022

Luke Farrell, RHP vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP

The thing I remember most about Luke Farrell’s one season with the Cubs is the five shutout innings he threw, with seven strikeouts, in relief against the Mets in a 14-inning game June 2, 2018. The Cubs eventually won that game 7-2.

Farrell has since spent time with the Rangers and Twins and the Cubs reacquired him as a free agent this past May. He’s made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa with a 5.03 ERA and 1.458 WHIP, which isn’t all that good. But who knows, maybe tonight will be different. Farrell has not appeared in MLB this year, so the pitch selection graphic below is from 2021.

Both of Farrell’s brothers, Jeremy and Shane, used to work in the Cubs front office. Jeremy Farrell is now Director of Player Development for the Reds and Shane Farrell is Director of Amateur Scouting for the Blue Jays. As you probably know, the father of all three, John Farrell, used to be a MLB pitcher and manager.

Miles Mikolas threw 6⅓ innings vs. the Cubs August 4 in St. Louis and allowed three runs, including a home run by Willson Contreras.

Since then he got torched by the Rockies (14 hits and 10 runs in 2⅓ innings) and had two good outings, eight innings each, vs. the Brewers and Diamondbacks.

The last time he pitched in Wrigley Field, June 3, the Cubs scored four runs in five innings off him, including a home run by Patrick Wisdom. Mikolas does have a higher ERA (4.23) on the road than at home (2.45), so there’s that.

