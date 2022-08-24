Outside The Confines: Who wants to buy a baseball team?

$1.3 billion. That was the cost in 2018 when Jeffrey Loria sold the Miami Marlins to Derek Jeter and an ownership group investing with Jeter. It was a good investment, by the numbers, as Loria originally bought the team in 2002 for just under $160 million.

When Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020 he paid about $2.5 billion. That same year ownership of the Royals cost $1 billion. Billion with a B.

Those were the most recent sales of teams, and set a pretty good standard for what the market rate for a MLB club is going for right now. So this week when it was announced that the Angels’ owners, the Moreno family, were considering selling the club, everyone collectively started digging into their couch cushions. You can read the team’s statement below:

Today, Angels Baseball announced that the Organization has initiated a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team. pic.twitter.com/ZdQb34V4Ns — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 23, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this progresses, and whether or not it will be a group or business entity who buys the team (for example, Rogers Communications owns the Toronto Blue Jays) or just a really, really rich person. It will also be interesting to see how or if the sale impacts the team’s future decisions regarding superstar players like Shohei Ohtani and the ongoing bulky contract of Mike Trout.

Anyway, maybe if we all put a dollar in it could be the first fan-owned baseball team co-op. And just how much will that be? Well, Forbes estimates the team is worth about $2.2 billion, meaning the sale price could actually exceed that. Yikes. Might need to check a few more couches.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

17-RUN INNING!



The Triple-A @astros affiliate sent 23 men to the plate, tallying 10 hits and 9 walks to bring the @SLSpaceCowboys' total to 21 runs on the night! pic.twitter.com/mEQJNg75TB — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 20, 2022

When I am commissioner I will make a rule that any rain delay of 40 minutes or more prior to the start of the game that game will only be a 7 inning game!!! — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) August 22, 2022

never going to a baseball game with this sicko @QuiIvioVergas pic.twitter.com/mtjxd7r0Bn — #1 padres fan (@suuuuhdudeeee) August 23, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.