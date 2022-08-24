Cubs roster moves: Luke Farrell added, Anderson Espinoza optioned, Kyle Hendricks to 60-day IL

Luke Farrell, who pitched for the Cubs in 2018 and who has since been with the Rangers and Twins, was re-signed to a minor league deal by the Cubs in May, and has been at Triple-A Iowa all year since.

He’s being recalled to start tonight’s game against the Cardinals. To make room on the 26-man active roster for him, Anderson Espinoza, who threw 66 pitches in Tuesday’s second game, has been optioned to Iowa, and to make room on the 40-man roster, Kyle Hendricks has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Here are some other moves made in conjunction:

Cubs moves:



• Luke Farrell selected from @IowaCubs

• Steven Brault (left shoulder strain) to 15-day IL

• Kervin Castro recalled from Iowa

• Nicholas Padilla returned to Iowa

• Anderson Espinoza optioned to Iowa

• Kyle Hendricks transferred to 60-day IL — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 24, 2022

Hendricks won’t pitch again this year due to shoulder issues, and hopes to be 100 percent by Spring Training.

Farrell has posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.458 WHIP in 17 appearances (11 starts) for Iowa this year. In portions of five MLB seasons, he has a 4.93 ERA and 1.460 WHIP in 63 appearances (five starts). Here’s hoping he has one good MLB start left in him tonight, as I suspect he’ll be sent back to Iowa in exchange for relief help after the game.