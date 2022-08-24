Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 24

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs defiled the Saint Paul Saints (Twins), 4-2.

Wyatt Short made only the fourth start of his career (and second this season) and went a career-high five innings and did not allow a run. Short allowed five hits. He struck out five and walked one as he picked up his third win of the year.

Manuel Rodriguez pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He gave up a leadoff single, but then retired the next three batters in order to end the game. Rodriguez struck out two.

First baseman Matt Mervis was perfect this afternoon, going 3 for 3 with a double and a solo home run in the eighth inning. He also walked once. It was Mervis’ 25th home run this season and fourth in Triple-A. He had two total RBI, which includes a third-inning RBI single.

Catcher John Hicks hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 14th this season. Hicks went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Center fielder Darius Hill singled and scored in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He was 1 for 4.

Mervis’ home run:

No. 12 prospect Matt Mervis crushes his 25th HR of the season!@IowaCubs | @mmervis12 pic.twitter.com/6KYBJMrS1m — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 24, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were discarded by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 5-4.

Starter Riley Thompson lasted four innings and gave up two runs on four hits. Both runs came on a two-run home run by the second batter of the game. Thompson waked three and struck out six.

The loss went to Bailey Horn in relief of Thompson. Thompson tossed just two-thirds of an inning and he surrendered a run on one hit and three walks. Horn had one strikeout.

First baseman Bryce Ball had an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. Ball went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Shortstop Andy Weber was 3 for 4 with one run scored.

Center fielder Zach Davis was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored one run and had one run batted in.

Here’s a great defensive play by Andy Weber.

Whoops... whoops... WOW!@Cubs prospect Andy Weber makes a heads-up play to keep the game tied for @smokiesbaseball. pic.twitter.com/9aUHoDe8JW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 25, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs went out with the tide by the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 2-1. The loss snapped the SB Cubs’ six-game winning streak.

Porter Hodge allowed two runs in the first inning and the Whitecaps made that lead stand up the rest of the way. Hodge pitched six innings and allowed just the two runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two.

South Bend had just five hits in this game, all singles. The lone run scored in the top of the ninth on an RBI groundout by left fielder Yohendrick Pinango. Pinango was 1 for 4.

Center fielder Brennen Davis had a single in the ninth inning, but he was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run. He was also 1 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans shredded the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 13-6.

Sam Thoreson started this one and did not allow a hit over 1.1 innings. He did give up a run, however, because he walked a batter in the second who later scored after he exited. Thoreson issued two walks. He also struck out two.

Jozhan Oquendo pitched the final 3.1 innings and got the win as Myrtle Beach scored nine times from the sixth to eighth innings. Oquendo surrendered a run on two hits. He walked three and struck out a whopping nine batters. Yep, nine of the ten batters he retired struck out.

Catcher Ethan Hearn hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his ninth on the season. Hearn also hit a two-run double in the eighth to give him three RBI on the game. He was 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Left fielder Parker Chavers went 4 for 6 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base. Chavers scored three runs and had one run batted in.

Center fielder Ezequiel Pagan drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first of two doubles he’d have tonight—the second one scored two runs in the sixth. Pagan also had an RBI groundout to give him four total RBI tonight. Pagan went 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Shortstop Josue Huma was 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Third baseman James Triantos was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored twice.

DH Moises Ballesteros went 2 for 4 with a double. He drove in one run on a ground out and scored one run as well.

Lots of highlights in this one.