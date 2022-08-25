Cub Tracks is beyond the ken

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

In a five-game series, three out of five is meatloaf. Miles Mikolas didn’t have his usual great game against the Cubs, with the Cubs putting up crooked numbers in the second and the seventh to put him away and then tacking on in the eighth. Rafael Ortega and Nelson Velázquez fought long slumps and Zach McKinstry had a game as all three try to secure spots on the 2023 squad. Luke Farrell did a creditable job in his 4⅓ innings and the bullpen ably preserved the lead.

Nelson Velázquez smoked this double. pic.twitter.com/b090HjnFXy — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 25, 2022

Zach McKinstry blasts his first #Cubs home run! pic.twitter.com/diGY2Ut3ml — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 25, 2022

Nico Hoerner had a multihit game.

All this and actual news for Jose Cardenal and Pat Hughes.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

#Cubs roster moves:

- RHP Luke Farrell selected from @IowaCubs

- RHP Kyle Hendricks transferred to 60-day IL

- RHP Anderson Espinoza optioned to Triple-A

- LHP Steven Brault placed on 15-day IL (left shoulder strain)

- RHP Kervin Castro recalled from Triple-A pic.twitter.com/8OGW5K3fRc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 24, 2022

Aug. 23: C Willson Contreras out of lineup with left ankle stiffness Contreras woke up on Tuesday with a stiff left ankle and was out of the starting lineup for both games of the Cubs’ doubleheader against the Cardinals. The All-Star catcher initially rolled his ankle during the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11 but has continued to play and had been improving in recent days. Including the Field of Dreams tilt against the Reds, Contreras has posted an .851 OPS with four homers and eight RBIs in his last eight games, entering Tuesday. Yan Gomes caught Game 1 and P.J. Higgins caught Game 2 for Contreras, who was still available off the bench. — MLB.com.

Eddie Vedder surprises José Cardenal with some wonderful news.



Welcome to the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/rgWs9XrPLK — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 25, 2022

Pat Hughes finds out he's being inducted into the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/gKgQoOdMLh — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 25, 2022

Food for Thought:

Long before Dungeons and Dragons and Kerplunk, the ancient inhabitants of the Middle East used knuckle bones as dice.https://t.co/QYw3xci6I6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 23, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!