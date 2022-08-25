 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks is beyond the ken

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Cubs take third game of series, buoyed by depth players.

By Duane Pesice
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

In a five-game series, three out of five is meatloaf. Miles Mikolas didn’t have his usual great game against the Cubs, with the Cubs putting up crooked numbers in the second and the seventh to put him away and then tacking on in the eighth. Rafael Ortega and Nelson Velázquez fought long slumps and Zach McKinstry had a game as all three try to secure spots on the 2023 squad. Luke Farrell did a creditable job in his 4⅓ innings and the bullpen ably preserved the lead.

Nico Hoerner had a multihit game.

Actor Michael Palin speaks to a packed F
Revenge!
Photo credit should read MIKE CLARKE/AFP via Getty Images

All this and actual news for Jose Cardenal and Pat Hughes.

Aug. 23: C Willson Contreras out of lineup with left ankle stiffness

Contreras woke up on Tuesday with a stiff left ankle and was out of the starting lineup for both games of the Cubs’ doubleheader against the Cardinals. The All-Star catcher initially rolled his ankle during the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11 but has continued to play and had been improving in recent days. Including the Field of Dreams tilt against the Reds, Contreras has posted an .851 OPS with four homers and eight RBIs in his last eight games, entering Tuesday. Yan Gomes caught Game 1 and P.J. Higgins caught Game 2 for Contreras, who was still available off the bench. — MLB.com.

Food for Thought:

