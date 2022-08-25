Iowa Cubs

Matt Mervis led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run as the Iowa Cubs cast out the Saint Paul Saints (Twins), 2-1.

Hayden Wesneski was strong for Iowa, giving up just one run on two hits over the first five innings. Wesneski struck out seven and walked three. He also hit two batters.

Ben Leeper relieved Bryan Hudson in the top of the ninth after Hudson retired the first batter of the inning. Leeper retired both batters he faced, struck out one of them and got the win.

Mervis’ home run was his 26th of the year, fifth with Iowa and second in as many nights. Mervis was 1 for 2 and scored both Iowa runs. He also walked once and was hit by a pitch once.

Left fielder Michael Hermosillo went 2 for 4 in a rehab appearance.

Second baseman David Bote was 2 for 4.

That’s all five hits for Iowa.

Here’s Mervis’ home run.

MASH MERVIS FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/TuIPtKnCy0 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 26, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies had their mission aborted by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 3-2.

Ryan Jensen started and took the loss. Jensen pitched 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out four.

Kyle Johnson did not allow a hit or a run over two innings of relief. He did walk one batter while striking out three.

First baseman Bryce Ball went 2 for 4 and scored a run on a single by Jake Washer in the second inning. Washer went 1 for 4.

Here’s Washer’s bad-hop RBI single.

An RBI single from Jake Washer ties the game!! 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd. @J_Wash10 pic.twitter.com/ht1MbjWR3K — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 25, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs rode the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 13-3.

Luis Devers improved his record in High-A to 3-0 after giving up just one run on three hits over five innings. Devers struck out six and walked just one.

DH Jordan Nwogu hit three home runs tonight: a solo home run in the first, a two-run shot in the third and another solo home run in the fifth. Nwogu now has 13 home runs this year. Nwogu went 4 for 5 with a walk. Nwogu scored five times and had four runs batted in. He also stole a base.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning before Nwogu went back-to-back with him. It was Crow-Armstrong’s 16th home run this year and ninth with South Bend. He was 3 for 5 with a steal and he was hit by a pitch. Crow-Armstrong scored three runs and drove in two.

Shortstop Kevin Made was 2 for 4 with a double and two walks. He drove in two runs with a single in the fourth inning.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo went 2 for 6 with an RBI double in the seventh. Aliendo scored one run.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 6. He scored one run and drove home two.

Here are Nwogu’s three home runs.

JORDAN NWOGU: THREE-HOMER GAME



And it only took 5 innings for the @Cubs prospect to leave the yard thrice for the @SBCubs pic.twitter.com/p8rsbcUGbx — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 26, 2022

Here is PCA’s home run:

That Pete Crow-Armstrong pop



The top-ranked @Cubs prospect goes down and slices a two-run homer into the front row for the @SBCubs: pic.twitter.com/VMWjFgrr2E — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 26, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were below par against the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 10-8.

Starter Koen Moreno put the Birds in an early hole that they never crawled out of. Moreno gave up six runs on three hits and five walks over 2.2 innings. Moreno also hit three batters. He struck out two.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was perfect at the plate tonight, going 3 for 3 with a double and two walks. He scored twice.

Second baseman Juan Mora was 2 for 6 with a two-run single in the fourth inning.

Shortstop Josue Huma was 2 for 5 and scored one run.

ACL Cubs

The Arizona Complex League season ended on Tuesday. The Cubs finished with a record of 25-29 and were in fourth place (out of six) in the ACL Central. They did not make the postseason, obviously.