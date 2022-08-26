On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Brewers series preview

These two teams just met last weekend at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs took two of three. You can read more about the Brewers from Harrison Freuck, manager of our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball, in the series preview for that set.

Fun fact

In the Cubs’ nine wins against Milwaukee this year, they have outscored the Brewers 52-30, but in the seven losses they have been outscored 45-17.

Probable pitching matchups

Friday: Justin Steele, LHP (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.346 WHIP, 3.11 FIP) vs. Freddy Peralta, RHP (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 3.07 FIP)

Saturday: Drew Smyly, LHP (5-7, 3.47 ERA, 1.217 WHIP, 4.12 FIP) vs. Brandon Woodruff, RHP (9-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, 3.39 FIP)

Sunday: Adrian Sampson, RHP (1-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.316 WHIP, 3.86 FIP) vs. Eric Lauer, LHP (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.209 WHIP, 4.72 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Friday: 7:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

This is the final series of the year between the two teams. The Cubs lead the series 9-7 and can win the season series with just one win. The last time the teams met in Milwaukee in early July, the Cubs won two of three.

Since last weekend’s series, the Brewers traveled to L.A. and lost two of three to the Dodgers, while the Cubs lost three of five to the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Overall in August, the Cubs are 13-11 while the Brewers are 8-13 and going back a bit farther, since the All-Star break the Cubs are 19-14 and the Brewers 15-15.

These pitching matchups look good enough for the Cubs that I’ll say they will take two of three.

Up next

The Cubs travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series beginning Monday evening.