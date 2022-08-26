Baseball history unpacked, August 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1914 - Frank Wickware of the Chicago American Giants pitches a no-hitter against the Indianapolis ABCs, winning 1-0. The ABCs’ leadoff batter walks in the first, but is caught stealing. Wickware retires the remaining 26 men in order. (2)
- 1929 - In the eighth inning of a 5-5 game at Wrigley Field, Cubs 3B Norm McMillan hits a line drive down the LF line with the bases loaded. Reds LF Evar Swanson, shaded toward center, can’t find the ball, which he sees bounce off a gutter in foul territory. McMillan circles the bases and four runs score. Later, Cubs relief P Ken Penner picks up his jacket in the bullpen and discovers the ball in his right sleeve. It is Chicago’s eighth grand slam of the year. (2)
- 1930 - Hack Wilson has four RBIs to lead the Cubs over the Pirates, 7-5. Wilson cracks a two-run single in the fifth, but then allows a Lloyd Waner liner to skip by him for an inside-the-park home run, and vows to atone. He hits his 44th home run, off young Larry French, breaking Chuck Klein’s one-year-old National League record. (1,2)
- 1948 - The Cubs sweep two from the Braves, 5-1 and 5-2, despite a near-riot that holds up play for 20 minutes in the nightcap. The reaction by the fans comes when Jocko Conlan rules that a drive by Phil Cavarretta in the third inning is a ground-rule double, not an inside-the-park homer. Conlan makes his call after Braves LF Jeff Heath ”loses” the ball in the Wrigley Field vines, though it is really by his feet. The fans shower the field in protest and Conlan bawls out some of Chicago’s finest for not taking any action. When play is resumed, Andy Pafko walks and Peanuts Lowrey hits a bases-loaded triple. (2)
- 1962 - At Chicago, Dick Ellsworth stops the Braves, 4-1, and stops Hank Aaron’s hitting streak of 25 games. The Cubs tie a major-league record with three straight sacrifice bunts in the sixth inning following a bunt single by Ellsworth. (2)
- 1972 - Leo Durocher, formerly of the Cubs, replaces Harry Walker as manager of the Astros. It is only the second time someone has managed two National League teams in the same season. The first was in 1948, when Durocher piloted the Dodgers and the Giants. (1,2)
- 1999 - The Cubs put Kevin Tapani on the disabled list for the rest of the season. In the first year of a two-year contract, Tapani is 0-9 in his last 10 starts. They don’t need him today as they edge the Giants, 11-10, behind Sammy Sosa’s 53rd home run. (2)
- 2001 - The Cubs defeat the Cardinals, 6-1, as Sammy Sosa* hits two more home runs, his 50th and 51st of the season. In doing so, he joins Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth as the only players with four 50-homer seasons. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Chick Fraser, Sparky Adams, Heinz Becker, Tom Poholsky, Brendan Harris, Xavier Cedeno,
Today in world history:
- 1346 - Battle of Crécy, south of Calais in northern France; Edward III’s English longbows defeat Philip VI’s army, cannons used for first time in battle.
- 1682 - English astronomer Edmond Halley first observes the comet named after him.
- 1939 - 1st major league baseball telecast on W2XBS- Cincinnati Reds defeat the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, Brooklyn.
