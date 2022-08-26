Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Friday 8/26, 7:10 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

A STRANGE SPLIT: The Cubs are 3-3 against the Brewers in Milwaukee so far this year, but have been outscored 29-16 in the six games, largely because of two blowout losses in April (11-1 and 9-1).

Marcus Stroman, at home this year: eight starts, 6.92 ERA, 1.488 WHIP, eight HR allowed in 40⅓ innings. Marcus Stroman on road this year: 10 starts, 2.08 ERA, 1.030 WHIP, four HR allowed in 56⅓ innings. Stroman’s next two starts should be on the road. HE’S HOT: Seiya Suzuki, last six games: .389/.450/.611 (7-for-18), a double, a home run, only two strikeouts.

Seiya Suzuki, last six games: .389/.450/.611 (7-for-18), a double, a home run, only two strikeouts. HE’S NOT: Patrick Wisdom, last eight games: .133/.212/.333 (4-for-30), 12 strikeouts.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at American Family Field. pic.twitter.com/bS9LBFeB9R — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 26, 2022

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Freddy Peralta, RHP

Justin Steele had what was probably his best start of the year last Sunday against the Brewers at Wrigley Field: Six innings, two hits, no runs, nine strikeouts.

Another one just like it, please.

Since June 29 Steele has a 1.47 ERA and 1.204 WHIP in nine starts, with 59 strikeouts in 49 innings. That ERA ranks first among N.L. starting pitchers in that span and second among all major league starting pitchers (minimum eight starts), behind only Justin Verlander (1.36 ERA).

That’s just outstanding. Keep up the good work!

Freddy Peralta threw six good innings against the Cubs last Saturday at Wrigley Field: Six innings, two runs. The Cubs won the game anyway, 6-5.

Peralta has a 5.67 ERA and 1.259 WHIP in six starts at home this year, so perhaps the Cubs can take advantage of that.

