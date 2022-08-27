Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Saturday 8/27, 6:10 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

CENTRALLY GOOD: The Cubs are 29-29 against NL Central teams this year and have won the season series over the Brewers, leading 10-7 with two games remaining.

When Manuel Rodriguez appeared Friday night, he became the 58th Cub this season. Of those, 34 who have made their Cubs debuts. The 58 players are tied for second-most in the majors this season with the Angels. Only the Pirates (60) have used more in 2022. IT’S THE PITCHING: Cubs pitching has posted a 3.04 ERA (113 earned runs in 334⅓ innings) in the team’s last 37 games since July 16, the second-lowest ERA in the majors during that span, behind the Dodgers (2.55). Cubs pitching in this stretch has walked 120, struck out 316 and held opponents to a .237 BA (299-for-1,260).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for game two in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/LVULkVD59W — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2022

Brewers lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Brandon Woodruff, RHP

Drew Smyly threw seven outstanding innings against the Cardinals this past Monday at Wrigley Field, allowing just one run. (Unfortunately, that was a home run by Albert Pujols that was the difference in a 1-0 loss.)

In four starts in August: 1.13 ERA, 0.917 WHIP, 23 strikeouts in 24 innings. The only outing he’s had against Milwaukee this year was May 30 at Wrigley Field, where he threw three no-hit innings before leaving with an oblique injury that kept him out for six weeks.

The Cubs scored two runs in 5⅔ innings off Brandon Woodruff last Sunday at Wrigley Field. Earlier this year they pounded him for seven runs in just 3⅔ innings. Woodruff has been good this year, but not quite as good as he was last year.

Here’s hoping the familiarity with Woodruff, having just seen him, will help the Cubs tonight.

