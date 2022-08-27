Cub Tracks’ Happ-y together

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Jed Hoyer met the media again, and the spin has been applied. Pretty high spin rate, too. But hey! The Cubs have been playing better and there’s reason for optimism. Plenty of the blue kool-aid to go around.

Plus Friday night baseball. How could things be better? Justin Steele and Freddy Peralta, two good young pitchers matching up to kick off the three-game series in the city that beer made famous.

I love me some pitchers’ duels and that was dual 0-fers until the bottom of the fifth, when Tyrone Taylor hit one to Johnsonville. Steele’s back tightened up on him, so he exited. Eventually the Cubs responded, as an E5 in the top of the seventh on a Nick Madrigal bounder seemed to change their fortunes some. Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ then swatted a Matt Bush 3-2 fastball in the general direction of Sheboygan for the Cubs’ first base knock and it was flat-out ON.

Happer for the lead! pic.twitter.com/QJ9o6K36V5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2022

Rowdy Tellez got to Brandon Hughes in the bottom of the ninth. We do not like him. He has hit approximately 167 of his 27 homers against the Cubs. That made the Manfred man enter the picture, and his feet smelled like corn chips.

I bet he gets his salsa from New York City.

But Ian Happ tucked into another meatball and lofted toward it La Crosse. Hey man, nice shot.

The 1st career extra-innings HR for @ihapp_1! pic.twitter.com/joLUghleLn — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 27, 2022

And Manny Rodriguez got some help from the infield and closed it out. Welcome back!

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Another update from Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay will pitch for @IowaCubs on Saturday. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 26, 2022

Food for Thought:

This is a newly discovered sea monster from 66 million years ago – and it’s called Thalassotitan atrox.https://t.co/b1BBwfczRV — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 26, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!