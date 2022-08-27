——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Brewers Saturday 8/27 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Saturday 8/27, 6:10 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Saturday 8/27, 6:10 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- August 26 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
- Cubs 4, Brewers 3: The Ian Happ game
- Minor League Wrap: Jackson Frazier’s 2-run single leads Iowa past St. Paul, 6-5
- Cub Tracks’ Happ-y together
- Today in Cubs history: The Cubs and Phillies combine for a total runs record that still stands
- 2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 126
Loading comments...