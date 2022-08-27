Cubs roster move: Patrick Wisdom to injured list, Alfonso Rivas recalled

Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom suffered a finger injury last Saturday on this play at the plate at Wrigley Field [VIDEO].

Wisdom missed two games, then played in the last three games of the series against the Cardinals, going 1-for-10 with four strikeouts.

Today, he was placed on the IL to give him more time to heal:

Patrick Wisdom put on the 10-day IL with a left ring finger sprain.



Alfonso Rivas recalled.



Wade Miley and Keegan Thompson are throwing bullpens today. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 27, 2022

In 71 games for the Cubs this year, Alfonso Rivas is hitting .232/.313/.316 (41-for-177) with three home runs, and in 26 games for Triple-A Iowa, he is batting .298/.368/.415 (28-for-94) with one home run. Rivas is in tonight’s starting lineup for the Cubs at Milwaukee playing first base.

Wisdom will sit out beyond the roster expansion date September 1, so he’ll be able to be one of the players added back at that point. The Triple-A season goes to the end of September this year, so Rivas might be sent back at that point. As always, we await developments.

One more Wisdom note: Today is his 31st birthday.

Today’s game preview will post at 4 p.m. CT.