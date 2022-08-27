Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 27

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were cast out by the Saint Paul Saints (Twins), 6-3.

Adbert Alzolay started this game on a rehab assignment and things did not go well—at first. Then things changed. After a single, two steals, two walks and a balk, it was 1-0 before Alzolay even retired a batter. But then Alzolay struck out the next six batters to finish his evening. He fastball reached 96 miles per hour. Alzolay’s final line was one run on one hit over two innings. He walked two and struck out six.

The loss went to Anderson Espinoza, who got rocked for three runs in the top of the fifth inning. He finished with a line of three runs on two hits—including a two-run home run—over one inning. Espinoza walked three and did not strike anyone out.

DH John Hicks tied the game up with a solo home run in the third inning. It was Hicks’ 16th home run this year. Hicks went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Third baseman David Bote went 2 for 4 with a double. Bote scored one run and drove in one.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies shut out the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 6-0.

The Smokies pitching staff allowed ten hits tonight, but pitched around all of them. Starter Ben Brown went four innings and gave up six hits. He issued one walk and struck out four.

Because Brown didn’t go five innings, the win went to Peyton Remy, who surrendered three hits over 2.2 innings in relief of Brown. Remy struck out two and walked one.

Center fielder Cole Roederer is heating up, going 2 for 4 and scoring two runs.

Shortstop Andy Weber went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Left fielder Jake Slaughter had a huge two-run double as part of a four-run sixth inning. Slaughter went 1 for 4.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza got a Little League home run in the eighth on a double and an error. He was 1 for 4. See if you think this one went over the wall and bounced back in. I thought it did, but I might be wrong. What I’m saying is that I wish Double-A had replay review.

PERLAZA WANTED MORE THAN JUST A DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/zqJakwLIhN — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 28, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were carried out with the tide by the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 3-1.

Starter Richard Gallardo took the loss after he gave up two runs on four hits over four innings, Gallardo walked two, hit one batter and did not strike anyone out.

South Bend’s only run came on an Owen Caissie home run in the fourth inning. It was his 11th home run this season. Caissie also doubled in his 2 for 4 evening.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were stung by the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 10-2.

The Pelicans pitching staff retired the first 17 Augusta batters of the game before the wheels came off in the top of the ninth, when they gave up nine runs.

A couple of 2022 draft picks started off the game right. Seventh-round pick Nick Hull struck out two over two innings in his Myrtle Beach debut. Tenth-round pick Brody McCullough relieved him, pitched one inning and struck out two.

Saul Gonzalez pitched the next 3.2 innings and allowed the first hit with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. His final line was one run on two hits over 3.2 innings. Gonzalez struck out six and walked two.

The loss went to Gregori Montano, who gave up six runs in the top of the ninth in a blown save. Montano’s final line was six runs on one hit, five walks and a hit batter over 1.1 innings. He did not have a strikeout.

Johzan Oquendo relieved Montano and made things worse, giving up a grand slam in the top of the ninth. He was charged with three runs over two-thirds of an inning.

First baseman and 15th-round pick Haydn McGeary went 3 for 4 with a double.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara went 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

